RDS: Marc Labrecque announces his retirement

For several years now, Marc Labrecque has been at the helm of Hockey 360. One of the network’s most popular programs, it is also a pre-game show when the Habs are in action.

And on nights when the Habs aren’t playing, the show rounds up the latest news in the world of hockey.

That said, Labrecque has worn many other hats at RDS. We’re also talking about someone who, in the past, has covered CFL football and the Olympic Games, among others.

This afternoon, however, RDS announced that Labrecque would not be returning to the airwaves next year, having announced his retirement.

It’s after 30 years with RDS that he’s “hanging up his mike”.

After an incredible 30-year career with RDS, Marc Labrecque hangs up his microphone! Happy (well-deserved) retirement to an extraordinary colleague! We’ll miss you Marc, a real ray of sunshine in theRDS newsroomhttps://t.co/xHUkgyW3pT pic.twitter.com/NWI001hZD6 – RDS (@RDSca) July 25, 2024

Obviously, it’s an important part of the network that’s bowing out. Labrecque has been at the helm of Hockey 360 since 2013, making him a familiar face to fans.

It’s not for nothing that, since the announcement, several of his (now former) colleagues have paid tribute to him.

Congratulations on an incredible career @mlabrecqueRDS! I’ve searched my memory, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen you not smile. A real sweetheart! Thank you so much for everything! https://t.co/fuy1hZDjJZ – Michel Laprise (@MLapriseRDS) July 25, 2024

A great professional appreciated by all bids farewell. Congratulations on your remarkable career, dear @mlabrecqueRDS. I’m bored already! https://t.co/hWUzQh0xfK – Andrée-Anne Barbeau (@AABarbeau) July 25, 2024

Thank you for everything, dear colleague. It was a real pleasure to work with you on a daily basis. Enjoy this new phase. You have been and will remain an outstanding figure at #RDS #BonneRetraite pic.twitter.com/YFShjLbE0u – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) July 25, 2024

Labrecque was a true professional throughout his career, masterfully fulfilling his role as host. His professionalism and good humour made him a popular figure, and he can retire with his head held high.

In a text published on their website, RDS announced that Le 5 à 7 will return to its 5pm-7pm format on September 16. On game nights, Alain Crête will be at the helm of the “pre-game show”, starting at 6:15pm.

There’s no mention of whether the show will retain the name “Hockey 360”, however.

We’ll see what the network’s evening programming looks like in the fall, but Labrecque won’t be there. We wish him a happy retirement.

Overtime

– I doubt it, personally.

My bold summer prediction: I think Matheson or Guhle will be gone by the start of the season. And while it may appear that the likeliest would be Matheson due to his veteran status, I’m not convinced it will be him given the leadership role he has. Stay tuned. – HFTV (@HFTVSports) July 25, 2024

– News from Owen Beck.

Habs prospect Owen Beck at a summer event for the Memorial Cup champs Saginaw Spirit pic.twitter.com/pKkrBMLaOO – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 25, 2024

– Obviously.

It’s a great day for a mascot pool party! pic.twitter.com/VLHuKwmukz – NHL (@NHL) July 25, 2024

– I love it.

– Wow.