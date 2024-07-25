Skip to content
RDS: Marc Labrecque announces his retirement

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

For several years now, Marc Labrecque has been at the helm of Hockey 360. One of the network’s most popular programs, it is also a pre-game show when the Habs are in action.

And on nights when the Habs aren’t playing, the show rounds up the latest news in the world of hockey.

That said, Labrecque has worn many other hats at RDS. We’re also talking about someone who, in the past, has covered CFL football and the Olympic Games, among others.

This afternoon, however, RDS announced that Labrecque would not be returning to the airwaves next year, having announced his retirement.

It’s after 30 years with RDS that he’s “hanging up his mike”.

Obviously, it’s an important part of the network that’s bowing out. Labrecque has been at the helm of Hockey 360 since 2013, making him a familiar face to fans.

It’s not for nothing that, since the announcement, several of his (now former) colleagues have paid tribute to him.

Labrecque was a true professional throughout his career, masterfully fulfilling his role as host. His professionalism and good humour made him a popular figure, and he can retire with his head held high.

In a text published on their website, RDS announced that Le 5 à 7 will return to its 5pm-7pm format on September 16. On game nights, Alain Crête will be at the helm of the “pre-game show”, starting at 6:15pm.

There’s no mention of whether the show will retain the name “Hockey 360”, however.

We’ll see what the network’s evening programming looks like in the fall, but Labrecque won’t be there. We wish him a happy retirement.

