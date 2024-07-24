Maxime Van Houtte will not be back on BPM Sports in the fall

The world of radio is a lot like that of the NHL.

When summer arrives, there are hosts (like players) without contracts for the next radio season, and it’s (naturally) during the summer that the big changes take place.

We’ve got more proof of that today.

The news broke in the last hour: Maxime Van Houtte will not be returning to BPM Sports next fall.

At least, that’s what the station’s management told him this morning.

It’s worth noting, however, that Maxime Van Houtte will complete his mandate describing Montreal CF games until the end of the season.

He should also make a few radio appearances “here and there” between now and the fall:

TLDR: ton boy est RFA. pic.twitter.com/QrXUImODkl – Maxime Van Houtte (@maxvanhoutte) July 24, 2024

During the last radio season, Maxime Van Houtte hosted a show (Van Houtte en direct) from 10am to noon.He also hosted a half-hour mini-show (Zone des poolers) from 6pm to 6:30pm.

The fact that he’s not back means there will be some changes to the morning line-up.

Who will be chosen to replace him on the schedule and as host of CF Montréal? And will the time slots change in terms of programming?

It seems that BPM Sports is banking on continuity, and that there won’t be any huge changes for the next radio season.

That said, it should be remembered that after Paul Houde’s departure in October, BPM Sports made changes to its schedule.

6am to 9am: Morning Club with Gilbert Delorme, Anthony Desaulniers and Max Lalonde

9 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Extended Morning Club, hosted by Max Lalonde

10 a.m. to noon: Show hosted by Maxime Van Houtte

Noon to 3pm: Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Return of the Sportsmen with Martin Lemay

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Poolers’ Zone hosted by Max Van Houtte

It looked like this:Ultimately, there will be changes to the schedule, and it will be interesting to see what the plan is for the future.

In closing… I’d also like to wish Maxime Van Houtte all the best.

Overtime

– There’s a new generation in Nashville.

The Nashville Predators have more than their marquee free-agent signings to look forward to, with an NHL prospect pool that continues to develop, says @theTonyFerrari: https://t.co/adilVa7MIw – The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) July 24, 2024

– Matvei Michkov wants to win.

Matvei Michkov has arrived in Philadelphia. The No. 7 pick from the 2023 #NHLDraft met with @NHLFlyers media on Wednesday. More from @NHLDotCom: https://t.co/aUthA7WXiV pic.twitter.com/GPU9Hjz1yk – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 24, 2024

– For fans of the game: