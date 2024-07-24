Maxime Van Houtte will not be back on BPM Sports in the fall

Maxime Van Houtte will not be back on BPM Sports in the fallAuteur: cbrown
When summer arrives, there are hosts (like players) without contracts for the next radio season, and it’s (naturally) during the summer that the big changes take place.
We’ve got more proof of that today.
At least, that’s what the station’s management told him this morning.
It’s worth noting, however, that Maxime Van Houtte will complete his mandate describing Montreal CF games until the end of the season.
He should also make a few radio appearances “here and there” between now and the fall:
TLDR: ton boy est RFA. pic.twitter.com/QrXUImODkl
– Maxime Van Houtte (@maxvanhoutte) July 24, 2024
The fact that he’s not back means there will be some changes to the morning line-up.
Who will be chosen to replace him on the schedule and as host of CF Montréal? And will the time slots change in terms of programming?
It seems that BPM Sports is banking on continuity, and that there won’t be any huge changes for the next radio season.
That said, it should be remembered that after Paul Houde’s departure in October, BPM Sports made changes to its schedule.
- 6am to 9am: Morning Club with Gilbert Delorme, Anthony Desaulniers and Max Lalonde
- 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Extended Morning Club, hosted by Max Lalonde
- 10 a.m. to noon: Show hosted by Maxime Van Houtte
- Noon to 3pm: Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez
- 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Return of the Sportsmen with Martin Lemay
- 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Poolers’ Zone hosted by Max Van Houtte
In closing… I’d also like to wish Maxime Van Houtte all the best.
