Pierre McGuire: Don’t expect any more changes at Habs

Kent Hughes had a plan in mind for this summer.

He would have liked to add an offensive player to his top-6, but he hasn’t been able to pull it off so far.

It’s not the end of the world. Far from it, in fact.

The Habs GM tried to make a move at the draft (Rutger McGoarty) and tried to convince Jonathan Marchessault to come to town on July 1, but it didn’t work.

The price was too high to acquire McGoarty… And Marchessault wasn’t interested in signing a shorter contract in Montreal, compared to the one he signed in Nashville (five years at $5.5M per season).

That said, in Pierre McGuire’s eyes, the Kent Hughes shopping spree is over.

McGuire(who appeared on the Sick Podcast) expects the Habs’ roster to be similar to today’s if the season starts tonight… And he believes there should be more movement at the trade deadline if the Habs are still in the playoff hunt:

With the players in place, the Habs shouldn’t be in a position to fight for a playoff spot.

Especially when you notice that on offense, there’s an (obvious) lack of natural talent.

Suzuki, Caufield, Slafkovsky, Dach and Newhook are capable of producing offensively… But that’s where it ends, not bad :

Joshua Roy’s name could be included in the category of players who can be productive.

Roy collected 9 points in 23 games with the Habs last season. That’s good… But at the same time, the sample is too small to jump to any conclusions.

Anderson, Gallagher, Armia, Harvey-Pinard, Barré-Boulet, Dvorak, Evans… These guys don’t have what it takes to bring offense, and I have a feeling they’ll hold the group back at some point next campaign.

Anyways.

All this to say that the Canadiens’ line-up shouldn’t change drastically before the start of the next campaign, and that if it stays intact, it’s going to be hard to compete with the NHL’s top clubs.

You have to score goals to win, after all… And right now, we’re missing a couple of guys who are capable of putting up 40-50 points a season on offense.

