Matvei Michkov wants to take the Flyers to the playoffs this year

 Auteur: jwilliams
Credit: Getty Images
At the end of June, the Philadelphia Flyers learned that Matvei Michkov would be arriving sooner than expected. The Russian, who had two years left on his contract in Russia, will finally be in America this season.

It’s a nice surprise… and one that Daniel Brière wasn’t expecting.

The question now is what to expect from Michkov this season. He’s expected to play in the NHL (not the AHL) and he’s likely to play on an offensive line, but he’s still a 19-year-old.

As talented as he is, it would be legitimate if he needed a little time to find his feet.

On the other hand, the youngster arrives in Philadelphia with ambition. At a press conference today, he refused to talk about his individual goals… but he did admit that he hopes to help the Flyers reach the playoffs this season.

Nothing less.

Let’s not forget that last year, the Flyers were competitive right to the end, but were unable to secure their ticket to the playoffs. It was a lack of offense that cost the club dearly, and Michkov could be part of the solution.

That said, Daniel Brière is trying not to put too much pressure on his prospect. The GM insisted that Mishkov is not seen as a savior within the organization and that he wants to be allowed to learn and improve this season, so much so thathe wants to make sure that his “new best friend”, Nicolas Deslauriers, will be there to protect him should the need arise.

The GM says he wants to build a puzzle in which Michkov is one of the pieces. He’s thinking big for the youngster, but he doesn’t want to force him to be the puzzle alone.

So we’ll see what Mishkov is able to achieve in his first year in America, but while he won’t reveal his personal goals, he’s not afraid to admit that his priority is to make the playoffs with the Flyers.

We can’t wait to see if he can make it this year.

