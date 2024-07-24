“I didn’t handle things properly”: Stan Bowman apologizes for the Kyle Beach saga

The Edmonton Oilers created quite a controversy this morning by announcing the hiring of Stan Bowman as the team’s GM.

And I don’t have to spell it out for you to understand.

Everyone remembers the Kyle Beach saga, after all…

Bowman has been given the green light by the NHL to find a new job, and his hiring in Edmonton is far from unanimous.Understandably so.Bowman met with the media to answer a few questions and, of course, was asked what he thinks about what happened in 2010.

The Oilers’ new GM maintains that he feels bad (with good reason), and that he should have “done more” to remedy the situation:

I didn’t manage things properly. I should have done more. It’s something I regret. – Stan Bowman

Glad to hear that Stan Bowman and Kyle Beach now have a positive relationship, that Bowman has apologized to the player and worked with Beach’s team. Along with Bowman’s work with Sheldon Kennedy, this was important to hear. https://t.co/Ev5qXfiQQO – David Staples (@dstaples) July 24, 2024

Wow. That really sounds like a PR job… And even though he apologized in front of everyone, a lot of people feel the Oilers got away with it.

And that’s normal too.

What you need to know is that Stan Bowman had to call in specialists and experts to “cure” himself.

The club’s president of operations, Jeff Jackson, said he was impressed with the work Bowman had done in recent years, and that’s why he took his candidacy seriously.

Apparently Jeff Jackson made his Twitter private last night in preparation for the Stan Bowman as GM announcement. If you need to make your social media private because you knew the backlash you would receive, why make the hire then? pic.twitter.com/098FBw8IoM – Yegor Sharangovich replaced Breadman (@FierySharky) July 24, 2024

That said, Jackson seems to have been afraid of how fans would react to the announcement, because his X account was made private last night:

It was bound to cause a stir, and that’s exactly what’s happening right now.

In all this, I also wonder how the players reacted to the announcement.

Because even though he’s won three Stanley Cups in Chicago, Bowman’s record off the ice isn’t exactly stellar…

Overtime

– Wow!

SWAYMAN! SWAYMAN! There’s no shortage of love for Jeremy Swayman in Maine. ( : @MaineIceHockey) pic.twitter.com/F52M0dzTrn – NHL (@NHL) July 24, 2024

– I love the mentality.

– Beautiful photo.

The boys showed up to celebrate the Ahos 🥹 pic.twitter.com/TPdN9uuS0Y – Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) July 24, 2024

– It makes sense.