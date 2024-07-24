Brady Tkachuk puts an end to rumors: he doesn’t want to be traded

Over the past few months, a number of rumours have surfaced concerning Brady Tkachuk.

In February, Renaud Lavoie stated that there was a lot of buzz surrounding the Senators’ captain.

These rumours, however, are just that: rumours. The Senators’ captain has made it clear that he does not want to be traded.

I’ll admit it: I never really believed the rumors. Why not? He’s the captain and leader of this team and he’s always wanted to win in the nation’s capital. He reiterated those words when he appeared on the Locked on Senators podcast.

After years of misery, Ottawa thought it had finished rebuilding (at least, that’s what former GM Pierre Dorion said), but the club had a disastrous season in 2023-2024. New GM Steve Staios may have found the solution in front of the net (Linus Ullmark), but he traded one of his good defensemen in Jacob Chychrun…

Not sure the Sens have improved this off-season, even with the acquisition of David Perron and Nick Jensen.

And with the Atlantic Division stronger than ever, I don’t expect Ottawa to make the playoffs. But if the team were to achieve such an accomplishment, it would certainly involve Tkachuk.

As for the rumours, the captain says they’re the main reason he’s left the social networks.

… Because those rumours came out of nowhere and don’t reflect how I feel at all. – Brady Tkachuk

At least Sens fans can start breathing a sigh of relief.

See this post on Instagram A publication shared by RDS (@rds)

