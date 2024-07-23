Michael Pezzetta has never seen anyone “put as much money on the board” as Cole Caufield

When you think of the crowd-pleasers in Montreal, the names Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky often come to mind. Except that Michael Pezzetta is also one of the players beloved by many Montreal fans.

The Canadiens’ strongman was on the Cam & Strick Podcast on Tuesday, and discussed many things about his career in Montreal.

Here’s the full podcast episode.

What caught our attention in this interview wasn’t necessarily Pezzetta, but rather Cole Caufield. Canadiens number 55 says he’s never seen anyone “put as much money on the board ” as Caufield.

For those who don’t know, “putting money on the board ” in hockey is when a player writes a certain amount of money next to his name before an important game. If his team wins, the player donates this amount of money to the team fund, which is used to organize activities or parties.

Normally, players do this for important events like their first NHL game, when they play their old team or their hometown team. Others will do it after a big contract signing or when they reach an important plateau in their career.

The funny thing about this is that Caufield wouldn’t have every reason in the world to “put that kind of money on the board “. He still has a very young career, he’s never played for another team in the NHL and there isn’t really a team in the corner of Wisconsin where he was born.

The young marksman’s contract probably helps him splurge. 62.8 million over eight years means you can spend a little money.

Pezzetta also confirmed that Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield are two players who aren’t afraid to pay their teammates the draft on team nights.

But let’s get back to the main subject of this podcast.

Pezzetta didn’t forget to mention what he loves most about Montreal. In his opinion, the atmosphere at the Bell Centre and the dedication of the fans are unrivalled in the NHL.

Pezzetta with an ode to Tiger Williams. Love it. pic.twitter.com/rbaTUMQvlR – Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) March 28, 2023

He gave as an example the fact that Habs fans will fill the Bell Centre and cheer the team on with gusto, even in a bottom-of-the-table game between the Tricolore and the Coyotes.There are many ways to be appreciated by the crowd in the jungle that is Montreal. Pezzetta has found a few that could help him become a darling, such as his physical play and his wild shootout celebration against the Sabres in March 2023.

Except that what could help him even more is the quality of his French! Pezzetta didn’t demonstrate the quality of his French on the Cam & Strick Podcast, but he did reveal that he’s able to understand when people speak in the language of Molière.

The only problem is that he still doesn’t feel comfortable enough to answer questions in French. Maybe one day he will be! In any case, a simple “merci Montréal” always makes the fans go wild.

Cam Janssen and Andy Strickland also asked Pezzetta if Martin St-Louis still had as much talent as when he played. The Canadiens forward replied that he did, but that what impressed him even more was his head coach’s vision of the game.

During training sessions, St-Louis can explain how getting the puck into the corner is a real art. Pezzetta said that St-Louis shows his players how to protect the disc and take into account the position of each player on the ice in a puck retrieval situation.

Pezzetta really seems to be in love with Montreal. He may no longer be with the team after the 2024-25 season, when his contract expires, but he’ll continue to put smiles on the faces of Habs fans until then.

