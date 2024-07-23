Donald Trump assassination attempt: ‘Thank God he survived’ says Alex Ovechkin

Alexander Ovechkin has never been afraid to stick his neck out when it comes to politics – even though he once called himself “non-political”.

The man who founded the Putin Team Movement and sported a profile photo with the Russian president during the start of the war in Ukraine (while wishing the war would end) once spent New Year’s Eve at a private party for Donald Trump, who whispered in his ear to him to “say hello to Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin)” when he visited the White House after winning the Cup.

Now Ovechkin is once again speaking out on American politics, in the midst of a tense period in which the left and right seem to be drifting apart ideologically.

Inan interview with Russian YouTuber Amiran Sardanov, Ovy reacted to Donald Trump’s assassination attempt by saying, “Thank God he survived,” before adding that he didn’t understand “how you can want to kill someone, even if you hate them.”

The Capitals captain added another layer, however, claiming that the majority of those close to him are Republicans and that he “doesn’t know a single Democrat”.

The interview appeared just hours after Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race, and nine days after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.The climate is more tense than ever in the United States, in the midst of a campaign that, according to both parties, is the most important in history.

Those who believe that athletes should “shut up and play” will certainly take great pleasure in criticizing Ovechkin, if the story breaks in American news, as will those who consider the Make America Great Again movement to be “far-right”, and therefore not politically correct.

Remember that in 2022, when #8 posted a photo of himself and Vladimir Putin as his profile picture, he simply replied to the media that he was “his president”.

