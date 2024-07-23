Ivan Demidov still absent from SKA St. Petersburg development camp

When the Canadiens drafted Ivan Demidov, we knew he was concerned about an ankle injury. However, it wasn’t a huge factor in lowering his standing with the organization.

In an interview with the TVA Sports panel at the draft, Ivan Demidov had alluded to “a problem with his ankle” and was hopeful of returning to the ice “in a week or so.” pic.twitter.com/FVQw4K7sDv – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) July 15, 2024

He even took the time to explain in an interview with TVA Sports that he was still bothered by the injury.

At the time of his comments on June 28, Demidov was planning to be back on the ice “in a week or so”. 17 days later, SKA St. Petersburg was holding the start of its development camp and he wasn’t there.

No stress until then, because it still fell into the “in a week or so” category.

Problem is, we’re now on day nine of the SKA development camp and still no sign of Demidov.

That’s according to a post by Demidov’s team on Instagram.

TVA Sports’ Nicholas Cloutier on July 15th: “Ivan Demidov is not at the SKA development camp today because he is still recovering from an injury, his agent Dan Milstein confirms to me.” Day 9 of SKA dev. camp, still no sign of Ivan Demidov, so assuming he’s still injured. pic.twitter.com/1Pir3Tz0CC – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 23, 2024

Demidov’s agent, Dan Milstein, had confirmed to TVA Sports’ Nicholas Cloutier that he was still recovering from his injury on the first day of camp, but nothing is confirmed for day nine.

Who knows? Maybe he was at camp, but only hidden in this video. But that would be surprising, given that SKA would like to showcase the player they drafted fifth overall in the last NHL draft. No?

We have to assume that Demidov is still sidelined by his ankle injury. At the end of July, the situation isn’t pressing at all, but it’s true that he’s missing days of training that could be beneficial for him.

The case of Ivan Demidov remains intriguing, but there’s no need to rush him either. Forcing him back into the game with an injury could create bigger problems for him in the long term. So we must remain patient.

It’s better to have a healthy Demidov who arrives late than one who spends all his time socializing with the other injured players in the heights of the Bell Centre.

Overtime

– Good news!

MLB: Émilien Pitre and L.-P. Langevin sign with the Rays and Royalshttps://t.co/IN55GAdMFs – RDS (@RDSca) July 23, 2024

– It’s official.

Thank you Mason Mason Toye traded to Portland Timbers >>> https://t.co/lIiIaEaoxw Mason Toye traded to Portland Timbers >>> https://t.co/5hTafaIh4a#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/1Lx8c14MAw – CF Montreal (@cfmontreal) July 23, 2024

– The United Center may soon be getting a facelift.

Transformation of the United Center | Bulls and Blackhawks present a plan https://t.co/YWxe8Z9RJ2 – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) July 23, 2024

– It’s off to a good start.