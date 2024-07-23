Skip to content
Ivan Demidov still absent from SKA St. Petersburg development camp

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

When the Canadiens drafted Ivan Demidov, we knew he was concerned about an ankle injury. However, it wasn’t a huge factor in lowering his standing with the organization.

He even took the time to explain in an interview with TVA Sports that he was still bothered by the injury.

At the time of his comments on June 28, Demidov was planning to be back on the ice “in a week or so”. 17 days later, SKA St. Petersburg was holding the start of its development camp and he wasn’t there.

No stress until then, because it still fell into the “in a week or so” category.

Problem is, we’re now on day nine of the SKA development camp and still no sign of Demidov.

That’s according to a post by Demidov’s team on Instagram.

Demidov’s agent, Dan Milstein, had confirmed to TVA Sports’ Nicholas Cloutier that he was still recovering from his injury on the first day of camp, but nothing is confirmed for day nine.

Who knows? Maybe he was at camp, but only hidden in this video. But that would be surprising, given that SKA would like to showcase the player they drafted fifth overall in the last NHL draft. No?

We have to assume that Demidov is still sidelined by his ankle injury. At the end of July, the situation isn’t pressing at all, but it’s true that he’s missing days of training that could be beneficial for him.

The case of Ivan Demidov remains intriguing, but there’s no need to rush him either. Forcing him back into the game with an injury could create bigger problems for him in the long term. So we must remain patient.

It’s better to have a healthy Demidov who arrives late than one who spends all his time socializing with the other injured players in the heights of the Bell Centre.

