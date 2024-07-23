A photo of the new Bell Centre scoreboard is circulating on X

The Bell Centre is recognized as a unique venue.

It’s special for the players, and they make no bones about it: playing at the Bell Centre is different.

But it’s also true for a fan who attends a match. There’s a strange feeling that surrounds you when you enter the amphitheatre’s doors just minutes before the official puck drops, and that’s what makes it such a pleasurable experience for those lucky enough to attend a match at the Centre Bell.

The Centre Bell – like the players and management – is enjoying its off-season at the moment, even if a few shows are presented during the summer.

The amphitheatre is much less busy during the months of May, June, July, August and September… And it’s the perfect time to carry out some work in the arena.

New scoreboard photo by donnymoorephotography on Instagram. Is it just me or does this appear to be the same size, if not smaller than the old board? #Habs #NHL pic.twitter.com/RThSc9rFkN – TheFaceoff.net (@thefaceoffnet) July 22, 2024

For example?A new scoreboard has been built high up in the building in preparation for next season.A photo has been shared on X :

Usually, when a club changes its scoreboard, it’s to make it bigger.

But in this image, we notice two things in particular.

The new panel looks the same size as the old one… And it’s 100% digital.

In terms of size, did we decide to keep the same format to reduce the cost of the work?Or did they take into account the fact that enlarging the board might obstruct the view of a fan sitting higher up in the stands?One thing is certain: the Canadiens have decided to innovate for the upcoming campaign.

It’s a small change, but it’s one that deserves everyone’s attention.

