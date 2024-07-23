Matvei Michkov has arrived in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Flyers fans must be happy right now.Why should they be?

Because the club’s new star has finally arrived in town.

The Flyers have posted photos on their X account, showing Matvei Michkov at the airport wearing a nice orange Philadelphia Phillies cap.

Michkov got the royal treatment, because it was his GM Daniel Brière who brought his sticks as he stepped off the plane:

You can see the smile on Daniel Brière’s face.

He’s happy, and that’s normal, because this is a great day for the Flyers organization.

Maybe we’ll see the same thing in Montreal soon with Ivan Demidov, because of his situation with SKA St. Petersburg.

Who knows… Maybe it’s Kent Hughes, who’ll be rushing to pick up Demidov’s sticks if he arrives in North America before the start of next season, hehe.

A new book is being written in Philly, and Michkov is its star.

The Flyers are entering a period of rebuilding, and it’s good to see the club’s best hope arrive as a reinforcement for the 24-25 season.

Needless to say, Mishkov will be one of the most interesting players to watch out for in the coming campaign.

After all, we’ll have to see if he can adapt quickly to the North American style of play… And we’ll especially have to see if he can build a healthy relationship with good old John Tortorella, who is known as a tough coach when his players don’t follow instructions.

I also wonder what Michkov’s role will be in his Flyers debut.

Will he be employed on the team’s top-6 right from the start of the season? Will he have an important role on the power play?

We’ll have the answers to these questions shortly.

But in the meantime, Flyers fans can already start dreaming of seeing Michkov filling the net next season, and that’s what’s important in the story.

