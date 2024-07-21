Free agents: Artemi Panarin is a better signing than Sergei Bobrovsky

NHL teams will often try to improve through the free agent market.

The draft is a good option too, but it’s far from a sure science, and the time to develop certain youngsters is not ideal for teams that want to improve right away.

Free agents will try to land the biggest contract possible, creating a bidding war, even if some will accept less money to be with a particular club.

We’ve seen a number of free agent signings go awry, but teams can also make good moves.

Sergei Bobrovsky this season: – 36-17-4 record

– .915 sv%

– 2.37 GAA

– 6 shutouts (1st in NHL)

– Vezina finalist

– won Stanley Cup Is this the best $10m+ UFA signing in hockey history? pic.twitter.com/99rlVam64I – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) July 21, 2024

When an elite-caliber player becomes a free agent, teams will do everything they can to add him to their roster.This was the case for Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky, who were the two biggest signings of the summer of 2019.Panarin signed for $11.5 million per season with the New York Rangers, while Bobrovsky earned $10 million per year.Bobrovsky had an excellent season in 2023-24, in addition to a very good playoff run, which helped him win the Stanley Cup.His stats speak for themselves, but is he really a better signing than Panarin?

It’s a good question to ask, because it’s not easy to compare. A goalkeeper brings a lot to a club, but the star striker contributes just as much, in different ways.

Personally, I think Panarin is a better signing overall than ” Bobz “, even if the latter has the best possible argument: a ring.

First of all, if you look at last season and the last two playoff runs, Bobrovsky is slightly ahead of Panarin, in my opinion.But anything before the spring dance of 2023 was more difficult for the goalie, who had some good seasons, but nothing more.

Averaged over the first five years of Bobrovsky’s contract, he allows an average of 2.85 goals per game and has a save percentage of 90.7%.

That’s not bad at all, but considering he’s already 35, the next two years of his $10-million-a-year contract could be tough on the Panthers.

As for Panarin, even if he’s no Patrice Bergeron on the attack, his pure talent and incredible offensive instinct bring a lot to the Rangers.

Since his signing, he has amassed an impressive 461 points in 350 games, which works out at a rate of 108 points per 82 games.

What’s more, Panarin had a historic season this year, collecting 120 points, including 49 goals, both personal bests.

Even though he hasn’t brought a Stanley Cup to the Rangers (yet) and earns $1.5 million a year more than Bobz, Panarin’s last five seasons are more impressive in my opinion.

I’ll leave you with this little gem from Panarin’s NHL All-Star Game against the KHL All-Stars:

Artemi Panarin just tried to pull off a WILD move in the KHL v NHL all-star game (via @HockeyNewsHub) pic.twitter.com/ofQjWcE46w – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 20, 2024

Overtime

What he can accomplish with a puck is simply incredible.

