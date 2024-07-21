Free agents: Artemi Panarin is a better signing than Sergei Bobrovsky

The draft is a good option too, but it’s far from a sure science, and the time to develop certain youngsters is not ideal for teams that want to improve right away.
We’ve seen a number of free agent signings go awry, but teams can also make good moves.
Sergei Bobrovsky this season:
– 36-17-4 record
– .915 sv%
– 2.37 GAA
– 6 shutouts (1st in NHL)
– Vezina finalist
– won Stanley Cup
Is this the best $10m+ UFA signing in hockey history? pic.twitter.com/99rlVam64I
It’s a good question to ask, because it’s not easy to compare. A goalkeeper brings a lot to a club, but the star striker contributes just as much, in different ways.
Personally, I think Panarin is a better signing overall than ” Bobz “, even if the latter has the best possible argument: a ring.
Averaged over the first five years of Bobrovsky’s contract, he allows an average of 2.85 goals per game and has a save percentage of 90.7%.
That’s not bad at all, but considering he’s already 35, the next two years of his $10-million-a-year contract could be tough on the Panthers.
As for Panarin, even if he’s no Patrice Bergeron on the attack, his pure talent and incredible offensive instinct bring a lot to the Rangers.
What’s more, Panarin had a historic season this year, collecting 120 points, including 49 goals, both personal bests.
Even though he hasn’t brought a Stanley Cup to the Rangers (yet) and earns $1.5 million a year more than Bobz, Panarin’s last five seasons are more impressive in my opinion.
I’ll leave you with this little gem from Panarin’s NHL All-Star Game against the KHL All-Stars:
Artemi Panarin just tried to pull off a WILD move in the KHL v NHL all-star game
(via @HockeyNewsHub) pic.twitter.com/ofQjWcE46w
