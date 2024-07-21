Jesper Bratt: from 6th-round pick to 1st-line player

Jesper Bratt: from 6th-round pick to 1st-line playerAuteur: sjones
For the past three years, Jesper Bratt has been proving to other teams that they shouldn’t have let him slip to the 6th round in 2016 and that he belonged in the top-10 of his draft.
2016 draft class points leaders:
649 – Auston Matthews
579 – Matthew Tkachuk
440 – Alex DeBrincat
418 – Clayton Keller
388 – Patrik Laine
359 – Jesper Bratt
Managers are often afraid to draft a raw talent with a small frame, for fear that his game won’t translate as well against men.
Don’t be afraid to try a home run with late picks, because the rate of late draft picks making it to the NHL is already low.
Overtime
– A few photos of Brendan Gallagher and his wife, Emma Fortin, on their honeymoon.
Read more.
– Hard to argue with that.
Sergei Bobrovsky this season:
– 36-17-4 record
– .915 sv%
– 2.37 GAA
– 6 shutouts (1st in NHL)
– Vezina finalist
– won Stanley Cup
– Interesting.
– I must say, I’d never heard of “Hurling” before this tweet. I’d be curious to listen to a game.
