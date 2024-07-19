Réjean Tremblay on BPM Sports is over

BPM Sports enjoyed good growth in the last radio season.

The product (French-language sports talk radio) will always remain niché, but in recent months, the yelps from Montreal’s Rue Laurier were more resonant than in previous years.

The success of the lunchtime show – Laraque & Gonzalez – had something to do with it.

What will the station’s next schedule look like, with regular programming returning to the airwaves on August 26?

We’re banking on continuity. As I mentioned a few weeks ago, only the 10 at noon show could/should undergo some changes…

But within the shows, there will be changes. Some columnists will be leaving, while others will be joining the team.

Réjean Tremblay is one of the columnists who will not be returning for the 2024-25 season.

Réjean, whose reputation and credibility are well established, had a daily column on the morning show. This morning column will no longer be on the schedule next season.

We’re talking about a joint and mutual decision that suits both sides. Réjean will cover the August 17 gala in Quebec City (Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko), before ending his collaboration with BPM Sports.

Réjean has been a columnist on 91.9 FM Montréal for some ten years, during which time he has worked for Radio 9, 91.9 Sports and then BPM Sports.

It has not yet been decided whether Réjean will return with his daily written column on the station’s website.

“I loved my years on the air at the station. I had a lot of fun, especially with Jean-Charles and LP Guy. It was a great adventure. But I’m not retiring; I’ll still be writing in the fall. –Réjean Tremblay

Réjean makes a point of continuing to write and follow the sport. Will he write on the BPM Sports website? On another site? In a traditional media outlet? On his own social networks? We’ll see…

Rej ‘s radio columns will be missing from the overall picture. Having someone who thinks and speaks differently from the others, especially when he has as much experience as the Godfather, is an asset for any sports media.

From what I hear, the money freed up by Réjean’s departure won’t be going back into the pockets of the station’s owners. It should be used to spice up morning programming, but a little later in the schedule…

It should be noted that it was Alexandre Panneton, GM of the station, and the big bosses of RNC Média who discussed Réjean’s departure with the main interested party. Yves Bombardier, former Program Director, left the station a few weeks ago.

Martin Tremblay is now Alex Panneton’s right-hand man for programming.

Alexandre Panneton would not confirm anything when I contacted him earlier this morning, saying only that he never comments on personnel movements.

But I’m telling you: Réjean Tremblay on BPM Sports is finished.

Overtime

Gabriel Gervais invited two members of each of Montreal CF’s two large fan groups to speak to the club’s players this morning after training. It happened on the lawn of the Nutrilait Centre.

I’m told that 2 members of @Collectif_IMFC and 2 members of @1642Montreal will speak to CFM players after this morning’s practice (around noon). The initiative comes from Gabriel Gervais. 2 members of @1642Montreal also spoke to players before 1 Toronto derby in 2022 – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 19, 2024

Unlike in 2022, when Wilfried Nancy invited two members of 1642 to explain to his players what a game against their Toronto foes would entail, everything was filmed this morning.

Some of the footage should end up on the club’s social networks and/or in a “drive to survive ” documentary that MLS is currently producing.

Still, very cool!

We’re just hoping that the fans’ presence this morning will have a better effect than the team fans ‘ visit to the hotel where the guys were staying in Toronto earlier this season…