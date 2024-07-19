Skip to content
News

Microsoft failure: Kyle Okposo couldn’t enjoy his day with the Stanley Cup

 Auteur: dmiller
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Microsoft failure: Kyle Okposo couldn’t enjoy his day with the Stanley Cup
Credit: Getty Images
When a club wins the Stanley Cup, the players are entitled to spend a day with the trophy during the following summer.

Today, it was Kyle Okposo’s turn.

But… the veteran wasn’t able to celebrate his day properly. Quite the opposite, in fact.

It’s a shame, but the Stanley Cup never made it to Okposo’s party in Minnesota today.

The Cup is “stuck” in St. Louis due to Microsoft’s computer failure, which has forced several airports to cancel flights since this morning.

I’m devastated. – Kyle Okposo

What a shame.

I feel bad for Kyle Okposo because we’re talking about a real team guy. He wore the “C” on his jersey for a long time in Buffalo and he wanted to please the Minnesota fans by organizing a great day.

Now he’s had to cancel the party… to the disappointment of everyone who was supposed to be there.

Because if there’s one person who deserved to enjoy today, it’s Kyle Okposo.

The guy played 1051 NHL games before getting his first taste of a Stanley Cup Final… And now, having accomplished the ultimate mission, the privilege of spending a full day with the precious trophy has been taken away from him.

It’s worth noting, however, that an agreement should be in place for the veteran to have his moment with the Stanley Cup by the end of the summer.

At least, that’s that…

Overtime

– New contract for Joe Veleno.

– Good luck!

– That would be exciting.

Nice.

– Nice!

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content