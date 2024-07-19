Skip to content
News

“It’s not impossible that Lane Hutson will be the top scorer among rookie defensemen this season.”

 Auteur: ewilson
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
“It’s not impossible that Lane Hutson will be the top scorer among rookie defensemen this season.”
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
In 2024-2025, despite another disappointing season from the Habs, fans still have something to be excited about: the young up-and-comers.

Guys like Lane Hutson, Logan Mailloux and Joshua Roy will all have the opportunity to potentially play 82 games in Montreal. The same goes for Kirby Dach, who isn’t as old as the three guys, but was injured in last year’s Game 2.

As for Hutson, if he gets time on the power play and plays the whole season in the metropolis, he’ll definitely have a chance to finish as the NHL’s top scorer among rookie defensemen. I agree with Simon Boisvert, who said these words on BPM Sports earlier today.

And for those who follow the Snake closely, you know as well as I do that he has an objectivity that honors him and that he prefers to remain patient in the case of the defenseman. If fans are excited by his university performances, Boisvert prefers to remain cautious and wait for him to play more games in the NHL and/or AHL.

The fact that he expressed some optimism about next season in his case is certainly very encouraging.

Finishing first among first-year defensemen in terms of points is no mean feat either. Some good young backs could be in their first season in the show. I’m thinking of the second overall pick in the last draft, Artyom Levshunov, Denton Mateychuk and Brandt Clarke, among others. He’ll have some competition.

A Brock Faber from 2023-2024 could also be at the top of the scoring charts…

We know that the Calder race is shaping up to be an interesting one, and that Hutson’s chances of winning are slim. But at the very least, he could end his first professional season as the best defenseman of his age.

We certainly hope so. I hope he gets plenty of power play time, despite the presence of Mike Matheson (unless he’s traded by then).

Overtime

– He didn’t stand a chance.

– Sean Couturier will have to be better.

– I agree.

– Well done.

– Why did this happen?

– Nice work.

– Well deserved.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content