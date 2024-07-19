David Reinbacher: a future top-2 in the eyes of Simon “Snake” Boisvert

David Reinbacher: a future top-2 in the eyes of Simon “Snake” BoisvertAuteur: jwilliams
First of all, Jordan Harris and Justin Barron will be eligible for waivers this year and will have to break into the lineup if the Habs don’t want to risk losing them for nothing.
As for Reinbacher, there’s a good chance he’ll start the season with the Laval Rocket, but a very good training camp could change all that.
Hopefuls expert Simon “Snake” Boisvert was on BPM Sports this Friday to discuss a variety of topics on Le Retour des Sportifs.
In this ranking, Wheeler placed Lane Hutson ahead of Reinbacher, which didn’t make too much sense to the Snake, even though he likes Hutson a lot.
“I’d never risk doing that, because how can you tell 46th from 47th? At some point, what’s difficult is to compare several players of different ages, none of whom have played in the NHL, or almost, and who come from different leagues.” Simon Boisvert
It’s a matter of interpretation, ultimately, but I’m more on the Snake’s side on this.
There will never, or rarely, be any “wow!” sequences with Reinbacher, because the Austrian favors a simple, effective style of play, as Boisvert said.
For those who forgot, here’s Reinbacher’s first North American goal with the Laval Rocket.
The “wow!” factor can still be present in the Austrian’s case, even if it’s not his specialty.
David Reinbacher scores his 1st goal in his 1st game with the Rocket! pic.twitter.com/WFmG4cYR9h
– RDS (@RDSca) March 23, 2024
Overtime
– The NHL will be releasing a “behind-the-scenes” video of the latest amateur draft this Sunday.
There’s really nothing like hearing “Welcome to the NHL”.
: Premieres tomorrow on @ESPNPlus and @NHLNetwork at 7p ET, Sunday on @Sportsnet 360 at 8p ET. pic.twitter.com/u5ZGZOim7G
– NHL (@NHL) July 19, 2024
– What a great list.
Longest point-streak in the cap era:
26 – Patrick Kane (2015)
25 – Sidney Crosby (2010)
23 – Mitch Marner (2022)
22 – Dany Heatley (2005)
20 – Patrick Kane (2019)
20 – Paul Statsny (2007)
The 2010s stars are still leaving their mark on the game. pic.twitter.com/QB5jxs9rHs
– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) July 19, 2024
– This bodes well for Canada in their Olympic warm-up game.
In their second exhibition game, Team Canada gets the win over France. pic.twitter.com/WVlehVDO4Z
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 19, 2024
– Maxime Comtois gave Joshua Roy a scoring tip and it seems to have worked.
Maxime Comtois shares some shooting analytics with Joshua Roy @theLSHL pic.twitter.com/SUmfCTlN89
– HFTV (@HFTVSports) July 19, 2024
– Read more.
A first in the NHL for former CH driver https://t.co/LceSsqmhQ2
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 19, 2024