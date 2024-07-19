David Reinbacher: a future top-2 in the eyes of Simon “Snake” Boisvert

One of the most frequently asked questions of late is which defensemen in the Montreal Canadiens organization will break into the lineup for the 2024-25 season.With a multitude of established defensemen and youngsters pushing forward on the blue line, such as Lane Hutson, Logan Mailloux and David Reinbacher, there are some big decisions to be made.

First of all, Jordan Harris and Justin Barron will be eligible for waivers this year and will have to break into the lineup if the Habs don’t want to risk losing them for nothing.

As for Reinbacher, there’s a good chance he’ll start the season with the Laval Rocket, but a very good training camp could change all that.

Hopefuls expert Simon “Snake” Boisvert was on BPM Sports this Friday to discuss a variety of topics on Le Retour des Sportifs.

Reinbacher was one of them, following a discussion of the Top 100 Prospects ranking by Scott Wheeler , another prospects expert.

In this ranking, Wheeler placed Lane Hutson ahead of Reinbacher, which didn’t make too much sense to the Snake, even though he likes Hutson a lot.

“I’d never risk doing that, because how can you tell 46th from 47th? At some point, what’s difficult is to compare several players of different ages, none of whom have played in the NHL, or almost, and who come from different leagues.” Simon Boisvert

A ranking of the top 100 hopefuls is really not easy to achieve, as Boisvert mentioned.According to Wheeler, Reinbacher has the ceiling of a #3 or #4 defenseman, while the Snake thinks he has the potential to be a very good #2, even on a championship team.

It’s a matter of interpretation, ultimately, but I’m more on the Snake’s side on this.

There will never, or rarely, be any “wow!” sequences with Reinbacher, because the Austrian favors a simple, effective style of play, as Boisvert said.

This allows him to be used in all sorts of ways and to be useful in all sorts of situations.

For those who forgot, here’s Reinbacher’s first North American goal with the Laval Rocket.

The “wow!” factor can still be present in the Austrian’s case, even if it’s not his specialty.

David Reinbacher scores his 1st goal in his 1st game with the Rocket! pic.twitter.com/WFmG4cYR9h – RDS (@RDSca) March 23, 2024

Overtime

Not only is his offensive touch interesting, but his efficiency in all situations makes the job much harder for his opponents.TheSnake also believes that a Reinbacher-type defenseman is very important for winning championships.As he mentioned in his interview with BPM Sports , the latest winning teams have a Reinbacher-type defender on every one of them.Defenders who are loyal to their position and used in every possible situation are a must.Alex Pietrangelo is an excellent example, having won Stanley Cups with the Vegas Golden Knights and the St. Louis Blues.With the Panthers, guys like Aaron Ekblad and Gustav Forsling have proven their worth, despite their somewhat different style of play from Reinbacher.Reliability and efficiency can pay big dividends.

– The NHL will be releasing a “behind-the-scenes” video of the latest amateur draft this Sunday.

There’s really nothing like hearing “Welcome to the NHL”. : Premieres tomorrow on @ESPNPlus and @NHLNetwork at 7p ET, Sunday on @Sportsnet 360 at 8p ET. pic.twitter.com/u5ZGZOim7G – NHL (@NHL) July 19, 2024

– What a great list.

Longest point-streak in the cap era: 26 – Patrick Kane (2015)

25 – Sidney Crosby (2010)

23 – Mitch Marner (2022)

22 – Dany Heatley (2005)

20 – Patrick Kane (2019)

20 – Paul Statsny (2007) The 2010s stars are still leaving their mark on the game. pic.twitter.com/QB5jxs9rHs – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) July 19, 2024

– This bodes well for Canada in their Olympic warm-up game.

In their second exhibition game, Team Canada gets the win over France. pic.twitter.com/WVlehVDO4Z – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 19, 2024

– Maxime Comtois gave Joshua Roy a scoring tip and it seems to have worked.

Maxime Comtois shares some shooting analytics with Joshua Roy @theLSHL pic.twitter.com/SUmfCTlN89 – HFTV (@HFTVSports) July 19, 2024

