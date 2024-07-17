Skip to content
Pascal Vincent: The list of players who have graduated to the NHL under his command is impressive.

Before joining the Blue Jackets, Pascal Vincent spent ten years with the Jets.

He was an assistant for five years in the NHL in Winnipeg… and then accepted the position of head coach of Manitoba Mosse, the Jets’ training club.

This marks his return to the AHL, as he replaces Jean-François Houle behind the Rocket bench as head coach.

Vincent’s objective in Laval will be to develop the young players.

It will be up to him to find a way to develop the Habs’ prospects, and the good thing is that he has experience in the field.

Because basically, he graduated several NHL players when he was coaching in the AHL in Manitoba.

The list is interesting:

  • Jack Roslovic
  • Kyle Connor
  • Brendan Lemieux
  • Brandon Tanev
  • Mason Appleton
  • Logan Shaw
  • Sami Niku
  • Cole Perfetti
  • Johnathan Kovacevic
  • Logan Stanley
  • Dylan Samberg
Apart from Sami Niku, all these players played in the National League last season.

And that proves that he’s capable of coaching the players he works with.

At least, that’s how I feel after reading this article by Arpon Basu:

It was important for the Habs to find a coach capable of developing their players.

There will be a lot of good youngsters coming through the Canadiens’ club school in the next few years, after all… And many of those good youngsters could have the chance to play in the NHL one day if they’re able to develop in the right way.

Pascal Vincent has what it takes to fulfill that mission, and that’s why we say the Canadiens have made a great hire.

He’s got experience at every level, he’s already graduated several players to the NHL and it really fits in with the timeline of the Habs’ rebuild with all the players coming up.

It’s encouraging for the next few years, at least.

