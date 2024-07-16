The (old) Penguins go to the wall

It’s pretty dead in the NHL. Normal, it’s July 16th…

Canadiens fans are still hoping to see Kent Hughes add a top-six forward to Martin St-Louis’ squad, but they’ll probably have to resign themselves to the inevitable: the 2024-25 season will be another one of misery, and any real attempts to improve the club in the short term won’t come until next summer… or the one after that.

Thefact remains that, at least, the Montreal club is progressing. If we can avoid injuries, we ‘ll finish higher (in the standings) than in recent campaigns.

In Pittsburgh, we’ve just missed the playoffs by three points… after having missed them the season before too… and after having lost outright in the playoffs four years in a row.

In short, the Pens ‘ best years belong to the past. Everyone sees it… and everyone knows it.

Everyone, that is, except perhaps Kyle Dubas, President of Hockey Operations and GM of the Pennsylvania franchise.

Not only will he be launching a book entitled The Franchise: The Business of Building Winning Teams in October – even though he’s never won a championship – Dubas continues to operate from the perspective that he believes Pittsburgh is capable of winning in the short term.

We’re still waiting for Sidney Crosby to sign a three- or four-year contract extension, which would probably put an end to another Stanley Cup…

But frankly, the sky isn’t quite as blue in Pittsburgh as it is in Montreal. And it’s getting darker and darker, whereas in Montreal, it’s getting brighter.

The Penguins are heading straight for the wall. The Kevin Hayes deal alone sums up everything that’s wrong with Pittsburgh.

Here’s what the Penguins lineup is likely to look like in October 2014 2024 (if everyone is healthy):

Drew O’Connor – Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting – Evgeni Malkin – Rickard Rakell

Anthony Beauvillier – Kevin Hayes – Matt Nieto

Blake Lizotte – Lars Eller – Noel Acciari

Marcus Pettersson – Kris Letang

Ryan Graves – Erik Karlsson

Matt Grzelcyk – Sebastian Aho

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

We’re a long way from the team that went in search of Stanley Cups several years ago…

If we classify these players by age at birth, and not by name, here’s what we get:

26 – 36 – 32

28 – 37 – 31

27 – 32 – 31

26 – 35 – 31

28 – 27

29 – 34

30 – 28

29

28

Seriously, it makes no sense how old the Penguins are. They won’t be able to compete in the new, fast, intense NHL, and they won’t develop any players…I’d much rather be a fan of a young team rebuilding than a fan of a team destroying itself at breakneck speed without knowing it’s doing so.

Overtime

The Penguins are a bit like the Titanic after hitting the iceberg. And Kyle Dubas is the conductor of the small band of fiddlers who keep on playing as the ship takes on water.

– Even if he’s not playing, Samuel Piette continues to have his uses with the Canadian national team.

According to @jessemarsch, it’s not time for Samuel Piette to turn his back on @CanadaSoccerFR. According to him, he still has his uses with the national team. pic.twitter.com/81GkEyCBFO – Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) July 16, 2024

– Canada could also come and play a game at Saputo Stadium. Since Joey Saputo – via his foundation – pays part of Jesse Marsch’s salary, I think we’ll make it happen…

Jesse Marsch: “There are no certainties yet, but efforts are being made to bring the team to Montreal for a game at Stade Saputo.” #CanMNT @RDSca – Olivier Brett (@Olivier_Brett) July 16, 2024

– Mathieu Choinière would like to break everything in Montreal before heading off to Europe. However, Tom Bogert reported yesterday that Choinière still wanted to leave Montreal…

Courtois on Choinière: “Mathieu wants to play in Europe eventually, but he wants to be here and break everything.” #CFMTL – Olivier Brett (@Olivier_Brett) July 16, 2024

– CF Montreal now has a true right-sided defender to double Ruan’s position.

Welcome Dawid Bugaj! CF Montreal acquires defender Dawid Bugaj >>> https://t.co/9DGtiYYo8B The Club acquires defender Dawid Bugaj >>> https://t.co/3sadboFA4l#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/KzDHK25ndR – CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) July 16, 2024

– Waterman, Choinière and Piette will all be available tomorrow in New York.