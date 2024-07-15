Rafaël Harvey-Pinard: from potential 3rd line player to 13th forward

Following his rookie season in 2022-23, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard had many eyes wide open.

With his surprising 14 goals in 34 games, on a 24.1% success rate (double the NHL average), many quickly saw him as a potential good 3ᵉ line player.

A “bonified bottom-6 player” as they say so well in English hockey jargon.

And I was the first to see him in my soup, even though I suspected he’d never be a 2ᵉ line player (or a 1ᵉʳ line player, like when he played with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki).

A year ago, Rafael Harvey-Pinard looked like a possible longer-term fit for the #Habs. Now, he’s someone who could very well be on the bubble to make the team in the fall: https://t.co/YlYuGPWW8N – HabsWorld.net (@habsworld_net) July 15, 2024

However, with the 2023-24 season, we wonder if what we saw in RHP is gone.

A paltry 10 points in 45 games, plus a couple of lower-body injuries that seem to have affected his game when he was playing, doesn’t bode well…

And it’s not as if he only played an average of 7-8 minutes per game, like Michael Pezzetta, since he was on the ice for almost 13 minutes per game.

As Brian La Rose mentions in his text , many saw him as a bottom-6 player who can produce when placed on the top two lines when injuries occur.

That’s exactly what happened in his first season, when the Habs were decimated by injuries and RHP got his chance (and took it) on the top line.

Obviously, RHP will never be a top-two caliber player, but he can help out by bringing energy and a certain offensive flair.

After last season, we’re now wondering whether he wouldn’t be a mere 12th or 13th forward in a healthy Montreal line-up.

And we’re not talking about up-and-coming youngsters like Owen Beck and Emil Heineman, or a potential top-6 addition like Kent Hughes would like to make.

Overtime

In truth, RHP seems like a Pezzetta with more finesse and less aggression, but nothing more.

