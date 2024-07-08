Angélie Bourgeois-Pelletier is Juraj Slafkovsky’s new girlfriend

Attention gossip-haters: you’re invited to leave the page you’re currently visiting. In fact, you shouldn’t even be here. How on earth did you come across this article?

The love affairs of Canadiens players have always been the talk of the town. And they always will be. That’s just the way it is.

Josh Anderson got married in Italy, Jake Evans did the same in Ireland and Brendan Gallagher recently celebrated his wedding in Montreal. My good buddy JT would have had plenty of content to share with us if our podcast had a summer season…

Some people are trying to find clues as to Arber Xhekaj’s future just because he doesn’t appear in any of the photos of the three weddings, but we won’t go into that here this morning.

We’ll gossip. I do that sometimes.

Over the years, some non-Quebec players haven’t just found happiness, popularity or wealth by coming to play in Montreal: they’ve also found love.

Brendan Gallagher married Emma Fortin, a Quebecer…

Michael Pezzetta is dating a Quebecer girl Mireille Boutin…

And it seems that Juraj Slafkovsky is the latest to find love in Quebec.Slafkovsky recently broke bread with a girl who introduces herself as AngelieBP on social networks. They were photographed on a date at a restaurant called Rojo (red in Spanish). They appear to be on vacation.

Angélie is a Quebec model represented by Folio Management, a Montreal agency , as well as international agency Bella Management. Her full name is Angélie Bourgeois-Pelletier. Here are a few photos from her portfolio:

Slafkovsky is the third Canadiens player to find love in Quebec.

When he signed his eight-year contract valued at $7.6 million per season – which won’t start until 2025-26 – Slafkovsky vowed that he was mostly happy to know he’d be in Montreal for another nine years. Was there a bit of Angelie behind this positive sentiment?

Let’s not forget that Slafkovsky arrived in Montreal when he was just 18. It’s good that he’s (already) settled in, and let’s hope it lasts.

While we’re on the subject of love and Canadiens players, let’s not forget that Cole Caufield attended a Zach Bryan show alongside his university girlfriend Abby Brien (and Jeff and Julie Petry).

Cole Caufield hanging out with his old pal Jeff Petry. pic.twitter.com/l47GWSFPbW – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 21, 2024

Will Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky emulate Nick Suzuki by playing next season as a pair? Let’s just say that if the three youngsters are all 100% focused on hockey, there could be some sparks flying on the ice…

Overtime

– The Hurricanes have found a new president.

A big welcome back to Doug Warf! Warf has been named President of Hurricanes Holdings, LLC and will oversee all business operations for the #Canes and @PNCArena. Details ” https://t.co/QBaA0CRJGI pic.twitter.com/HuadVowFee – Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) July 8, 2024

– Raphaël Lavoie will earn $775,000 in 2024-25.

WELCOME BACK RAPH The #Oilers have re-signed forward Raphael Lavoie to a one-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $775,000 at the @NHL level.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/qhGjeh8K0o – Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 8, 2024

– Brian MacLellan found himself a GM under him… after picking up the contracts of Pierre-Luc Dubois, Andrew Mangiapane and Jakob Chychrun. And after offering Matt Roy the moon.