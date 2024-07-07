Habs’ bank of hopefuls today is light years ahead of 2015

Habs’ bank of hopefuls today is light years ahead of 2015Auteur: esmith
Not so long ago, the Montreal Canadiens really didn’t have a great bank of prospects.
That’s easy to say, once you see the development of these former Tricolore prospects and where they’ve ended up, but let’s face it, it wasn’t great.
Here’s a list of the Flannel’s top 10 prospects in 2015.
The Habs top 10 prospects from 2015… pic.twitter.com/hWas6LmmZ9
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 6, 2024
Note that Artturi Lehkonen wasn’t even on this list, even though he had the best NHL career of any of these players.
This has nothing to do with the Habs’ current bank of prospects.
When you think how much hope was pinned on those 10 players, it’s scary, even if some people didn’t see much in them.
Jacob de la Rose now plays in Switzerland’s top division with another former habs player, Raphael Diaz, at HC Fribourg-Gotteron.
And let’s just say they didn’t have incredible seasons.
In short, here we are in 2024, with one of the NHL’s finest banks of prospects.
Today, we’re dreaming of guys like Juraj Slafkovsky, Ivan Demidov, Lane Hutson and many other quality young players.
Personally, I’m mostly dreaming of Hutson and “Demi-god”, but that’s open to interpretation and there’s no wrong answer, as the quantity of good prospects seems greater than ever in Montreal.
I can’t wait to see what the rookie camp and the official Habs camp have in store for us. There could be some nice surprises in store.
