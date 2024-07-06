Carey Price and Phillip Danault had lunch with several former Habs teammates.

As we officially enter the National Hockey League’s slowest off-season, the vast majority of NHL players are on vacation around the world.

They’re enjoying their summer before getting back into the swing of things in a few weeks’ time to prepare for the 2024-2025 season.

As for the Montreal Canadiens, you’d think that virtually all the players would be out of town by now, but the opposite is true.

Cole Caufield, Jeff Petry, Carey Price, Sam Montembeault, Chris Wideman, Christian Dvorak, RHP, Tanner Pearson, Nick Suzuki & Phil Danault look like they’re all in town for Brendan Gallagher’s upcoming wedding pic.twitter.com/58cx6wjfik – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 6, 2024

In fact, a large group of former and current Tricolore players gathered last night for dinner at a prestigious restaurant.Among the diners were Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, as well as alumni such as Carey Price, Phillip Danault and Jeff Petry.

They’re all in Montreal for Brendan Gallagher’s upcoming wedding.

It’s really nice to see so many of the guys together like this, and especially to see that veterans who currently play for other clubs (Danault and Petry) are in Montreal for Gally.

I’m not sure what’s going on tonight with our #Habs, but there’s like a big team dinner at a groovy new trendy restaurant with Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Wideman, Dvorak and the whole gang. But mostly CAREY PRICE. – JT (@Jean_JT_Trudel) July 6, 2024

And for Carey Price to get out of his beloved Western Canada, it clearly took a special event.

In short, it’s really great to see the guys together like this to spend some quality time together over the summer.

By the way, note that the players’ wives were also present at this dinner, as we saw via Angela Price’s Instagram stories.

In another of Angela Price’s stories, you can see all the guys again, but this time on video, and you can really see how much Jeff Petry was appreciated by Cole Caufield.

We already knew that Caufield was very sad about Petry’s departure on July 16, 2022, but we notice it even more when we see Caufield hugging Petry from behind in the following video.

All in all, the guys really like each other, and it’s great to see them in Montreal for Brendan Gallagher and his fiancée Emma Fortin.

Overtime

– Read on.

Then, did you catch your breath after the frantic #CanMNT match? What a show. Canada is in the semi-finals of the Copa América. https://t.co/pH2pYcyFIW – Jean-François Téotonio (@JFTeotonio) July 6, 2024

– Once again, really cool.

– Wow.

Tuesday night, @CanadaSoccerFR vs Argentina in the 1/2 final of the @CopaAmerica will take place in New Jersey in a stadium that will be able to admit 82,500 people!

It’s going to be sick! pic.twitter.com/pO6e9AQEs7 – Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) July 6, 2024

– For those interested.

Today’s #GoHabsGo Daily: – Prospect highlights from the Montreal Canadiens development camp (Xhekaj, Hage, Thorpe, Nadeau, Fowler).

– A closer look at what Michael Hage brings to the table.

– Top #Habs prospect Ivan Demidov highlights.https://t.co/4x8TBYAoh7 – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) July 6, 2024

– Switzerland will be one to watch.