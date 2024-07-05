The Oilers should not negotiate with Evan Bouchard this summer

Today, the Oilers made the acquisition of the day. The club acquired the services of Matt Savoie for… Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio.
I’m told it’s unlikely the Oilers & Evan Bouchard (RFA: 2025 w/ arb rights; UFA: 2027) will discuss an extension this summer.
EDM – More pressing things to address (GM, Draisaitl, McDavid).
Bouchard – High likelihood of building off Norris 5th place & starring in the playoffs.
– Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) July 5, 2024
Fortunately, he won’t become a UFA, but an arbitration-eligible RFA. Draisaitl, on the other hand, will be as free as a bird. So it’s only natural that the German’s file should be given priority.
From Leon Draisaitl’s agent (from SI) “very confident there will be an agreement with Edmonton” pic.twitter.com/nFgHarLLx5
– World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) July 5, 2024
As for Bouchard, he’s just had a terrific season.
82 points in 81 regular-season games and 32 points in 25 playoff games is no mean feat for an NHL defenseman. Let’s just say that wherever and whenever he signs, he’ll command a huge salary increase.
That’s probably what he’s aiming for. Will Edmonton have room under the salary cap?
Overtime
– Your dose of today’s highlights.
Ivan Demidov is a menace pic.twitter.com/aJnQII6Ccp
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 6, 2024
– Canada ahead after 45 minutes.
Half-time:
0-1
Good Canadian performance, but let’s hope the missed chances don’t come back to haunt Jesse Marsch’s men#CopaAmerica @RDSca pic.twitter.com/PbSQS3nj9I
– Olivier Brett (@Olivier_Brett) July 6, 2024
– The Ducks are active.
And Stian, too!
NEWS: We’ve signed defenseman Stian Solberg to a three-year entry-level contract#FlyTogether | @Opendoor https://t.co/BdXEPYo1J2
– Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 5, 2024