The Oilers should not negotiate with Evan Bouchard this summer

Today, the Oilers made the acquisition of the day. The club acquired the services of Matt Savoie for… Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio.

I’m told it’s unlikely the Oilers & Evan Bouchard (RFA: 2025 w/ arb rights; UFA: 2027) will discuss an extension this summer. EDM – More pressing things to address (GM, Draisaitl, McDavid). Bouchard – High likelihood of building off Norris 5th place & starring in the playoffs. – Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) July 5, 2024

A rather special transaction, reminiscent of the Martin Erat for Filip Forsberg deal several years ago.Although Edmonton had a great run in 2023-2024, the club must now look ahead to a very eventful summer, and with a new GM. Stan Bowman? Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard are two important issues for the team, but one of them is not so pressing.As Daniel Nugent-Bowman, a reporter for The Athletic, points out, the Oilers and Evan Bouchard are not expected to negotiate this summer.Unless the situation changes this summer, or the two sides come to an agreement during the regular season, Bouchard is set to become a free agent on July 1, 2025.

Fortunately, he won’t become a UFA, but an arbitration-eligible RFA. Draisaitl, on the other hand, will be as free as a bird. So it’s only natural that the German’s file should be given priority.

From Leon Draisaitl’s agent (from SI) “very confident there will be an agreement with Edmonton” pic.twitter.com/nFgHarLLx5 – World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) July 5, 2024

In fact, his agent is very confident that he will stay in Alberta.

As for Bouchard, he’s just had a terrific season.

82 points in 81 regular-season games and 32 points in 25 playoff games is no mean feat for an NHL defenseman. Let’s just say that wherever and whenever he signs, he’ll command a huge salary increase.

Currently, he earns only $3.9 million per season. Will he become the fourth active defenseman to be paid in the eight-figure range annually?

That’s probably what he’s aiming for. Will Edmonton have room under the salary cap?

