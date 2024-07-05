Angela Price opens up about an old split with Carey Price

Angela Price opens up about an old split with Carey PriceAuteur: ataylor
Angela Price often does “Q&A” sessions on her Instagram account.
In these types of sessions, she’s very open, especially when talking about her family.
This “forced” Angela to move back home out West for a few months. That’s what the site H&L reports.
She thought it was funny, because the “magazines” didn’t know the couple were separated and used headlines like “Carey Price is in love!”. She says the rumors never seem to be true, and many stories have never been revealed publicly.
Is she referring to the goalie’s second season with the Canadiens? Price’s second season was one of the worst, if not the worst, of his career.
It just goes to show that a player’s off-ice life can have a big impact on his performance.
