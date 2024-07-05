Advanced statistics model: 69 points (only) for the Habs in 24-25

JFresh predicts that the Habs will accumulate 69 points in the coming campaign… Good for 31st overall in the NHL standings.
Okay let’s just rip the bandaid off. First standings projection post-free agency. pic.twitter.com/IKnP2auK2u
– JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 5, 2024
For what it’s worth, we agree.
But even if the Atlantic Division improved this summer, JFresh ‘s projections would also mean that the Habs would take a step back in the next campaign.
The Habs finished the 23-24 season with a 76-point haul… And it must be remembered that they had to navigate the entire season without Kirby Dach on the top-6.
The Habs’ young group has matured and is slowly gaining experience.
That said, I’m not suggesting that the club will automatically make the playoffs next year… But I still find it hard to believe that the Habs will be as bad as they were in the 22-23 season, when they collected 68 points and ended up with the very first overall pick.
If the players are able to stay healthy and we add Dach to the second line, it will already help. And that’s why I don’t see the Habs regressing in 24-25 to the point where the club collects 69 points and finishes 31st overall in the NHL.
Because if that’s really what happens… Montreal fans will be going wild.
