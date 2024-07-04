Sylvain Favreau to be Canada’s assistant coach at next World Junior Championship

Sylvain Favreau to be Canada’s assistant coach at next World Junior ChampionshipAuteur: mjohnson
The Laval Rocket are still looking for the person who will replace Jean-François Houle behind the bench as the team’s head coach.
Favreau, after all, led his club to the QMJHL finals in the last two seasons… and won the championship in 23-24 with the Drummondville Voltigeurs.
We’re talking about a man with a good reputation in the hockey world, which explains why Team Canada gave him a call-up.
Our coaches are set for #WorldJuniors!
Our coaches are set for #WorldJuniors!
HC/EC: Dave Cameron
AC/EA: Sylvain Favreau
AC/EA: Mike Johnston
AC/EA: Chris Lazary
GC/EG: Justin Pogge
– Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) July 4, 2024
It’s basically like André Tourigny back in the day.
Tourigny took a break from junior hockey in Ottawa (with the 67’s) to sign a one-year contract with Hockey Canada as a full-event coach, only to have his contract broken when the Coyotes approached him for the head coaching job in Arizona.
It adds another element to his already impressive résumé, and maybe it’s enough for the Habs to put a star in his book for the search for a new coach in Laval.
In Overtime
– Nikita Zaitsev signs four-year contract in Russia.
Nikita Zaitsev is heading home to Russia on a four-year deal with SKA St. Petersburg. He played eight seasons in the NHL with Chicago, Ottawa and Toronto.
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 4, 2024
– The rest looks interesting.
This Maple Leafs off-season is off to a nice start. There’s a long way to go to conquer the Atlantic https://t.co/Ptvti2xTMk
– Toronto Star Sports (@StarSports) July 4, 2024