Sylvain Favreau to be Canada’s assistant coach at next World Junior Championship

The Laval Rocket are still looking for the person who will replace Jean-François Houle behind the bench as the team’s head coach.

Among the names mentioned over the past week is Sylvain Favreau, as he seems ready to take his career to the next level.

Favreau, after all, led his club to the QMJHL finals in the last two seasons… and won the championship in 23-24 with the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

We’re talking about a man with a good reputation in the hockey world, which explains why Team Canada gave him a call-up.

Our coaches are set for #WorldJuniors! Our coaches are set for #WorldJuniors! HC/EC: Dave Cameron

AC/EA: Sylvain Favreau

AC/EA: Mike Johnston

AC/EA: Chris Lazary

GC/EG: Justin Pogge – Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) July 4, 2024

We learned today that Favreau will act as assistant coach for Canada at the next World Championship:Does this mean we should automatically rule his name out of the running for the Laval head coaching position?Not necessarily, no.Because if Favreau is hired by the Rocket, it will be up to Hockey Canada to find a replacement.

It’s basically like André Tourigny back in the day.

Tourigny took a break from junior hockey in Ottawa (with the 67’s) to sign a one-year contract with Hockey Canada as a full-event coach, only to have his contract broken when the Coyotes approached him for the head coaching job in Arizona.

All in all, this is great news for Sylvain Favreau, because it shows that he is respected in the hockey world.

It adds another element to his already impressive résumé, and maybe it’s enough for the Habs to put a star in his book for the search for a new coach in Laval.

In Overtime

– Nikita Zaitsev signs four-year contract in Russia.

Nikita Zaitsev is heading home to Russia on a four-year deal with SKA St. Petersburg. He played eight seasons in the NHL with Chicago, Ottawa and Toronto. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 4, 2024

– The rest looks interesting.