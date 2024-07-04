Skip to content
News

David Perron: hard to understand why the Habs didn’t seem to want him

 Auteur: cbrown
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
David Perron: hard to understand why the Habs didn’t seem to want him
Credit: Getty Images

The Habs have made it clear: they’re not going all out to add a player to their top-6 this summer, but they’re going to try.

Via the free agent market, the Habs notably passed on Jonathan Marchessault because he wasn’t ready to go four or five years like the Predators.

That’s fair enough.

But when I see the two-year contract, valued at $4 million a year, that David Perron signed with the Senators, I wonder why he’s in Ottawa.

Is there a world in which the Habs made him the same offer and he chose Ottawa? Maybe… but I don’t think so.

Perron, a Quebecker who wants to play for the Habs, might have agreed to come to Montreal instead of the(more or less inspiring) Canadian capital.

He’s said it himself in recent months: the Habs are a dream for him.

Seeing him agree to go to Ottawa, which isn’t really further ahead than the Habs in its rebuild in my eyes, instead of Montreal makes me believe that the Habs didn’t table an offer of that magnitude to his agent.

As reported on HF, Marc Antoine Godin seems to think so too.

Still, Perron isn’t small, he’s not unproductive (only the Habs’ first line guys and Mike Matheson can boast more points in Montreal than Perron’s 47 in Michigan in 2023-2024) and he’s a veteran who signed at a good price. And most importantly, for only two years.

Why isn’t the man who sees himself in Montreal one day?

Is he too old at 36? Perhaps the Habs feel that he won’t be a top-6 player for another two years, and that giving him $8 million over two years was too risky.

It could be that the Habs feel that giving him what Ottawa gave him would not have been a good decision… and one wonders, if that’s the case, what the reason behind it is.

Overtime

– Heavy loss for the Sparrows.

– Enjoy your reading.

– Well done.

– Transaction in the NBA.

– There are a few rumors in MLB:

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content