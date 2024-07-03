Vladimir Tarasenko agrees with the Red Wings

Vladimir Tarasenko agrees with the Red WingsAuteur: dmiller
He started the season with the Ottawa Senators… And the Sens traded him to Florida at the last trade deadline.
The Russian was one of the best forwards still available on the free agent market, but now he’s found his next team.
HEADED TO THE TARASENK-SHOW!
The #RedWings today signed forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a two-year contract with an AAV of $4.75M. pic.twitter.com/ZLR93snIdW
– Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 3, 2024
