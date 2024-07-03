Vladimir Tarasenko agrees with the Red Wings

Vladimir Tarasenko is probably very happy right now.

He started the season with the Ottawa Senators… And the Sens traded him to Florida at the last trade deadline.

He finished the campaign in a Panthers uniform and was lucky enough to win the Stanley Cup. You know how things change quickly in the NHL and in life in general?

The Russian was one of the best forwards still available on the free agent market, but now he’s found his next team.

HEADED TO THE TARASENK-SHOW! The #RedWings today signed forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a two-year contract with an AAV of $4.75M. pic.twitter.com/ZLR93snIdW – Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 3, 2024

Tarasenko has signed a two-year contract with the Red Wings, which will pay him an average of $4.75 million per season.The team made the announcement:

More details to come…