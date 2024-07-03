The way things are going, it’s (very) logical to believe that Crosby will leave Pittsburgh.Auteur: ataylor
The Penguins captain will be as free as a bird next summer, and it’s logical to assume for now that he might look to sign a contract elsewhere.
But why? Because Kyle Dubas isn’t doing anything to keep him in town right now.
The club has offered contracts to Bokondji Imama, Anthony Beauvillier, Blake Lizotte and Matt Grzelcyk…
But when you look at the Pens’ roster, on paper, you see just how many significant holes there are in the lineup :
News flash: it’s not with a line-up like this that the Penguins will be able to punch their ticket to the playoffs in 24-25.
That said, Sidney Crosby is a competitive player… And he wants to win.
He wants a chance to win one last Stanley Cup before he hangs up his skates, and Pittsburgh isn’t where it’s going to happen.
That’s why Dan Kingerski, who covers the Penguins team, wonders if we’re witnessing Crosby’s last dance with the Penguins:
This took a while to write. It’s a chessboard.
Where’s Crosby’s Contract? Is Dubas Planning Full Rebuild in 12 Months? https://t.co/agI2afmc5j
– Dan Kingerski (@TheDanKingerski) July 3, 2024
It’s funny to say, but when you look at the Capitals, just the opposite is happening right now.
Brian MacLellan has realized that there’s not much gas left in his captain’s tank, and he wants to surround him so that his final years in the NHL won’t be atrocious.
That said, it’s a bummer for Sidney Crosby because he’s given so much to the Penguins organization since his arrival in Pittsburgh.
