The way things are going, it’s (very) logical to believe that Crosby will leave Pittsburgh.

Sidney Crosby has just one season left on his contract.

The Penguins captain will be as free as a bird next summer, and it’s logical to assume for now that he might look to sign a contract elsewhere.

But why? Because Kyle Dubas isn’t doing anything to keep him in town right now.

The Penguins have been active on the free agent market, but not enough to allow the team to be competitive next season.

The club has offered contracts to Bokondji Imama, Anthony Beauvillier, Blake Lizotte and Matt Grzelcyk…

But when you look at the Pens’ roster, on paper, you see just how many significant holes there are in the lineup :

News flash: it’s not with a line-up like this that the Penguins will be able to punch their ticket to the playoffs in 24-25.

And therein lies the problem.After all, Pittsburgh has missed the playoffs for two seasons in a row due to an aging core and a lack of veteran support.

That said, Sidney Crosby is a competitive player… And he wants to win.

He wants a chance to win one last Stanley Cup before he hangs up his skates, and Pittsburgh isn’t where it’s going to happen.

That’s why Dan Kingerski, who covers the Penguins team, wonders if we’re witnessing Crosby’s last dance with the Penguins:

Dan Kingerski, who covers the Penguins team, wonders if we're witnessing Crosby's last dance with the Penguins

It’s funny to say, but when you look at the Capitals, just the opposite is happening right now.

The Caps acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois, Andrew Mangiapane and Jakob Chychrun in the last few days, and that should put the team in contention for a playoff spot next year.

Brian MacLellan has realized that there’s not much gas left in his captain’s tank, and he wants to surround him so that his final years in the NHL won’t be atrocious.

That said, it’s a bummer for Sidney Crosby because he’s given so much to the Penguins organization since his arrival in Pittsburgh.

