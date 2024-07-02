Macklin Celebrini: “I’ve never played with a player like Lane Hutson”.

In 2023-2024, college hockey fans had the chance to see an extremely dynamic duo in action. Lane Hutson and Macklin Celebrini.

Especially during Boston University’s power play, the two players gave the other teams headaches. They probably gave their own teammates headaches, too. I wish their relationship could have continued in Montreal, but hey…

On the Spittin’ Chichlets podcast , Ryan Whitney noted this beautiful chemistry between the two men and asked Celebrini how he experienced Hutson’s first games in Montreal. His answer here.

Spittin’ Chiclets Episode 512: Featuring Macklin Celebrini + Kyle Okposo – Free Agency

– Getting drafted

– Playing at BU

– Winning the Cup

– Parade in Lauderdale ++ tons more Presented by @pinkwhitney https://t.co/QVLVLCk7Fu pic.twitter.com/JaKMVOXTwT – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) July 2, 2024

First of all, the most recent first overall pick in the last NHL draft really enjoyed his college experience. He says that in his hockey career, he’s never played with a guy like Hutson. He means it in a good way, of course.

The way he sees the ice [is spectacular]. The feint with the head, you fall for it. – Macklin Celebrini

The Sharks’ protégé also points out that it’s very difficult to take the puck away from him in practice. So even one of the best players of his generation has trouble. Montreal has a jewel in its hands. Celebrini is aware that he may be a little biased, but he assures us that Hutson will be an excellent NHL player.

The schedule for the 2024-2025 season was unveiled today , and the Canadiens and Sharks will play each other twice in February: on the 4th (in San Jose) and on the 27th (in Montreal). If both play in the NHL between now and then, we’ll see two excellent duels between two former teammates.

In Celebrini’s case, he’ll be deciding very soon whether to return to Boston or go pro. I’d be very surprised if he doesn’t sign his contract right away…

San Jose or BU, Macklin Celebrini will make his choice soonhttps://t.co/B30PGqGlKC – RDS (@RDSca) July 3, 2024

Overtime

– Can’t wait to see him in action.

– Blue Jackets signing.

Jack Johnson will be wearing a Blue Jackets uniform next season! pic.twitter.com/8AjWQHExWq – RDS (@RDSca) July 3, 2024

– It’s decision time in Toronto.