Jacob Fowler’s calm recalls Carey Price’s

It’s the start of the Canadiens’ development camp, which means that the organization’s hopefuls can reflect on their last season with the Montreal media. As usual, goaltender Jacob Fowler answered reporters’ questions with a big smile.

This young man doesn’t project any stress. He always seems at ease in any situation.

He even admitted to TVA Sports’ Dave Lévesque that this is one of the things he developed during his first years in the NCAA with Boston College.

It takes a legendary calm to be the number one goalie on the best team in the NCAA in your rookie year. That’s the kind of calm Carey Price had during his NHL career. This is an essential quality for the best NHL goalkeepers.

Not only did he manage to carve out a position as number one on this great team, he also managed to leave his mark with the record for the most wins for a rookie goalie in the NCAA with 32.

And let’s not forget that he finished the Frozen Four competition with an efficiency rating of .932. That’s excellent, but it wasn’t enough for Boston College, which lost in the final to the University of Denver.

Playing such important games so early in one’s career must be stressful. Not for Fowler. He says he was very calm throughout his Frozen Four tournament.

Even better, he says he didn’t feel like he was playing in an important match, even though it was the national final. It’s that kind of calm that NHL teams are looking for in a goalie.

This calm can help him forget the fact that he’s playing in front of 21,000 people in a noisy Bell Centre.

Above all, it’s very reassuring for a team to see its goalkeeper so calm in front of the net. Carey Price did it for most of his career.

Fowler will be returning to Boston College this season, and admitted in a press conference that he absolutely wants to win the national championship with his team this year.

He also took the time to talk about the Canadiens’ future, which he views very positively. The goalkeeper hopes to be part of this team in the future, but he knows better than to rush things.

He prefers to arrive late, rather than without enough preparation.

