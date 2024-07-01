Thomas Chabot: Montreal among the 10 teams on his no-trade clause

Rumour has it they’ve signed Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault.
Well, one of those things that’s rightly flying under the radar right now, considering all the action surrounding the opening of the free agent market, is Quebec defenseman Thomas Chabot’s leaked no-trade list.
Chabot lists ten teams he wouldn’t want to be traded to, and among them is Montreal.
According to this, the Ottawa Senators’ Quebec defenseman wouldn’t want to be traded to the Habs.
The fact remains that right now, we understand that Chabot, who is from Quebec, doesn’t seem to have any interest in playing < Montreal.
It’s a shame to hear that, but it’s not the first time we’ve learned that a Quebec player isn’t interested in playing for the Habs.
And when we analyze the Ottawa Senators defenseman’s no-trade list even further, we notice that he also doesn’t seem to be interested in the idea of playing in the warmth of Florida or California, for example.
It’s a surprising list indeed.
