Steven Stamkos: keeping an eye on the Golden Knights

In Quebec, July 1 is moving day, the day NHL free agents sign outside Montreal, and Canada Day. It’s up to you to set your priorities.

In the NHL, it’s the day the 2024-2025 season begins. A number of contracts are coming to an end (among players as well as management, as in the case of Ken Holland), and this opens the door to new mistakes .

For example, Karl Alzner, Joel Edmundson, Chris Wideman, Tanner Pearson, Jesse Ylönen and company are no longer on the Habs payroll . These are all players who affected the payroll last year.

Pages are being turned to form new ones. But in the case of the Habs, it shouldn’t be anything major. Patrick Kane has stayed in Detroit, and unless Jonathan Marchessault (who will be testing the market) has a surprise in store…

We’ve been keeping an eye on the likes of Tyler Bertuzzi (four years, $5.5 million a year in Chicago), Sam Reinhart (eight years, about $8.625 million in Florida) and Jake Guentzel (seven years, about $9 million a year in Tampa Bay), but those deals are now closed.

We’re now keeping an eye on Steven Stamkos, who is expected to sign elsewhere on the heels of Guentzel’s signing in Tampa Bay.

The Predators’ name continues to circulate en masse, but now other teams are in the running. Among them are the much-loved Vegas Golden Knights.

In addition to Vegas, #preds are believed to be in the mix for Stamkos, along with potentially #LGRW, #LAKings and even #njdevils. Fascinating market. https://t.co/8YZ7B2l6Ye – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2024

We know Vegas is interested in Mitch Marner and the club is always ready to add talent. Would Stamkos be willing to move across the country? To be seen in the coming hours.

Otherwise, it’s worth noting that apart from Tampa (who won’t give up easily), Nashville and Vegas, the Devils, Red Wings and Kings are also interested in signing the veteran.

The Red Wings connection is clear enough (Steve Yzerman), but the other destinations are intriguing. Stamkos would help the youngsters in Newark… and he’d be the perfect candidate to replace Pierre-Luc Dubois in California.

Hearing that Vegas, Nashville and Carolina will be the main competitors for Steven Stamkos tomorrow. – Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) July 1, 2024

The Steven Stamkos Sweepstakes are just that, with six or more teams still very much in the running. Amongst the many suitors still pitching to Stamkos and his agent Don Meehan are NSH, ANA, CAR, DET and NJ but it’s a fluid situation and others are involved as well. – Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2024

Overtime

Cam Robinson is talking about the Hurricanes. As for the BobFather (Bob McKenzie), he mentioned the Ducks.

– Jacob Trouba is really on his way out.

.@NYP_Brooksie: “If Jacob Trouba does not approve a trade to Detroit that is believed in place, he will ultimately be sent somewhere else, perhaps by waivers. The decision has been made.” #NYR #LGRW https://t.co/2Pf5EcXnEw – NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) July 1, 2024

– Added New York.

Sam Carrick will be signing with the #NYR – Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) July 1, 2024

– Will he find himself a club?

Happy to share this one: former #CBJ Ryan Murray, the No. 2 overall pick in 2012, hopes to sign a PTO w an #NHL club this summer. He had surgery that, he believes, has found the answer to his chronic back injuries. Last played 13 games w Oilers in ’23. Won a Cup w #Avs in ’22. – Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) July 1, 2024

– Interesting.

– In some ways, you have to make room.