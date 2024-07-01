Skip to content
Steven Stamkos: keeping an eye on the Golden Knights

Credit: Getty Images

In Quebec, July 1 is moving day, the day NHL free agents sign outside Montreal, and Canada Day. It’s up to you to set your priorities.

In the NHL, it’s the day the 2024-2025 season begins. A number of contracts are coming to an end (among players as well as management, as in the case of Ken Holland), and this opens the door to new mistakes.

For example, Karl Alzner, Joel Edmundson, Chris Wideman, Tanner Pearson, Jesse Ylönen and company are no longer on the Habs payroll . These are all players who affected the payroll last year.

Pages are being turned to form new ones. But in the case of the Habs, it shouldn’t be anything major. Patrick Kane has stayed in Detroit, and unless Jonathan Marchessault (who will be testing the market) has a surprise in store…

We’ve been keeping an eye on the likes of Tyler Bertuzzi (four years, $5.5 million a year in Chicago), Sam Reinhart (eight years, about $8.625 million in Florida) and Jake Guentzel (seven years, about $9 million a year in Tampa Bay), but those deals are now closed.

We’re now keeping an eye on Steven Stamkos, who is expected to sign elsewhere on the heels of Guentzel’s signing in Tampa Bay.

The Predators’ name continues to circulate en masse, but now other teams are in the running. Among them are the much-loved Vegas Golden Knights.

We know Vegas is interested in Mitch Marner and the club is always ready to add talent. Would Stamkos be willing to move across the country? To be seen in the coming hours.

Otherwise, it’s worth noting that apart from Tampa (who won’t give up easily), Nashville and Vegas, the Devils, Red Wings and Kings are also interested in signing the veteran.

The Red Wings connection is clear enough (Steve Yzerman), but the other destinations are intriguing. Stamkos would help the youngsters in Newark… and he’d be the perfect candidate to replace Pierre-Luc Dubois in California.

Cam Robinson is talking about the Hurricanes. As for the BobFather (Bob McKenzie), he mentioned the Ducks.

