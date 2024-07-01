Skip to content
Lane Hutson will not be at development camp this week

Credit: Getty Images

If there’s one player I can’t wait to see in uniform for a full season, it’s Lane Hutson.

The diminutive defenseman joined the Habs last year, but only played two short games. In the process, he impressed, collecting two assists.

And if all goes well, he could start the next regular season with the big club. However, as reported by Arpon Basu, he won’t be at the team’s development camp this week. It’s not because he won’t or can’t, it’s because the team told him to rest.

The 2023-2024 season was a big year for him. Between the NCAA (38 games), the NHL (two games) and the World Junior Championship (seven games), he’s played a lot of hockey.

So he deserves a little break.

On the weekend, he was in Vegas to celebrate the Canadiens’ picks, but also the Washington Capitals’ second-round draft pick.

His brother Cole was selected 43rd overall by the Washington Capitals. That’s 19 spots ahead of Lane in the 2022 draft…

The eldest brother, who had a huge year in 2023-2024, will have another very big one in 2024-2025. He’ll have a chance to rest up this week, but will be at rookie camp afterwards.

Ivan Demidov won’t be at camp either, due to a visa issue. Adam Engstrom, for different reasons, won’t be there either.

Overtime

– If the Bruins manage to sign Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov, the Atlantic Division will be in trouble.

– Eight-year contract at Sunrise for Sam Reinhart.

– Too bad, Bertuzzi could have been a great fit with Craig Berube in Toronto.

– To be continued today.

– The risk of hope.

– It was a great day for the city of Detroit, as Patrick Kane’s return to the Detroit Red Wings was also announced.

– The Quebecer will test the market.

