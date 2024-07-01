Lane Hutson will not be at development camp this week

If there’s one player I can’t wait to see in uniform for a full season, it’s Lane Hutson.

The diminutive defenseman joined the Habs last year, but only played two short games. In the process, he impressed, collecting two assists.

And if all goes well, he could start the next regular season with the big club. However, as reported by Arpon Basu, he won’t be at the team’s development camp this week. It’s not because he won’t or can’t, it’s because the team told him to rest.

Forgot to mention this in my piece yesterday but Lane Hutson said he will not be attending Canadiens development camp this week. He was told not to. He’ll be at rookie camp, but Canadiens want him to rest up. – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 30, 2024

The 2023-2024 season was a big year for him. Between the NCAA (38 games), the NHL (two games) and the World Junior Championship (seven games), he’s played a lot of hockey.

So he deserves a little break.

On the weekend, he was in Vegas to celebrate the Canadiens’ picks, but also the Washington Capitals’ second-round draft pick.

His brother Cole was selected 43rd overall by the Washington Capitals. That’s 19 spots ahead of Lane in the 2022 draft…

Cole Hutson: 2024 Second-Rounder

Lane Hutson: 2022 Second-Rounder (MTL) The brotherly love is running deep at this year’s draft! pic.twitter.com/j2kQe3GcuF – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 29, 2024

The eldest brother, who had a huge year in 2023-2024, will have another very big one in 2024-2025. He’ll have a chance to rest up this week, but will be at rookie camp afterwards.

Ivan Demidov won’t be at camp either, due to a visa issue. Adam Engstrom, for different reasons, won’t be there either.

Just spoke w #Habs Adam Engström, he has worked out w Rögle during the offseason. Last practice today, starts preseason training at the end of July.

Engström felt good. He WONT be at dev camp this summer, but will arrive for Rookie Camp. @RocketLaval @CanadiensMTL – Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) June 28, 2024

Overtime

– If the Bruins manage to sign Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov, the Atlantic Division will be in trouble.

From @GlobeKPD: If rumors are true, Bruins could open free agency with a bang by signing Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov https://t.co/SNHn5JG7W8 – Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) July 1, 2024

– Eight-year contract at Sunrise for Sam Reinhart.

The Cup champion Panthers have agreed to an eight-year deal with Sam Reinhart.

Expected to be announced Monday. – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2024

– Too bad, Bertuzzi could have been a great fit with Craig Berube in Toronto.

Tyler Bertuzzi won’t be returning to the Maple Leafs. His value has out priced Toronto. He will land a deal elsewhere in the 4 year and over $5 mil per territory. – Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2024

– To be continued today.

Tough to see D Nick Blankenburg depart #CBJ, such a fearless, intense, spark plug of a player. Problem: he couldn’t play the way he wanted to play – the only way he knows to play – without getting injured. If he can figure out a way to stay healthy, some team could get a steal. – Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) July 1, 2024

– The risk of hope.

Not that long ago #NYR fans upset when Nils Lundqvist traded to Stars. I know people who thought he would be the 2nd coming of Dahlin. Here we are on the eve of him becoming a #NHL UFA at 23 yrs old when the Dallas Stars have made it known they will not be qualifying him. So… – PuckCentral (@PuckCentral) July 1, 2024

– It was a great day for the city of Detroit, as Patrick Kane’s return to the Detroit Red Wings was also announced.

The Pistons plan to sign Cade Cunningham to a five-year $226 million maximum rookie extension, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/iF6enZr3nV – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 1, 2024

– The Quebecer will test the market.