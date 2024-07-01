Skip to content
Seven Rocket signings, including Laurent Dauphin | Jesse Ylönen to Tampa Bay

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Things are moving in the NHL, but also in the AHL.

Especially in Laval!

I say that because the Rocket has announced the signing of seven players.

We’re talking about Jakov Novak, Vincent Arseneau, Joshua Jacobs, Vincent Sévigny, Tyler Wotherspoon, Hunter Jones…

And Laurent Dauphin.

Dauphin returns to Laval after spending the last two seasons with the Coyotes (22-23) and Switzerland (23-24).

The Rocket made the announcement.

What it means is that it came from John Sedgwick (Rocket GM), not Kent Hughes (Habs GM).

Among the group of players who have signed a contract with Laval, Vincent Arseneau is particularly noteworthy.

We’re talking about a forward who will add depth to the Rocket lineup…

But above all, we’re talking about a guy who doesn’t shy away from a challenge.

The proof?

Arseneau put up a furious fight against Matt Rempe last season, while playing for the Providence Bruins:

Things are starting to take shape in Laval.

The Rocket team will be counting on a number of young players next season, and John Sedgwick is making sure he surrounds them in the best possible way by adding veterans to his club.

This will create an interesting dynamic on the ice.

After all, when you look at the experience of the recent additions, it’s still interesting:

  • Joshua Jacobs, 341 games in the AHL
  • Tyler Wotherspoon, 616 AHL games
  • Vincent Arseneau, 256 AHL games
  • Laurent Dauphin, 364 games in the AHL
I love it!

Ylönen to Tampa

In the last few days, we learned that Jesse Ylönen was not going to receive a qualifying offer from the Canadiens.

As a result, he became a free agent today…

And the Finn didn’t have to wait long before signing a new deal.

Ylönen got himself a job in Tampa Bay :

I wonder if he’ll have what it takes to crack the Lightning lineup early next season.

That said, he’d better wake up early… Because to me, it would be logical to believe that this may be his last chance in North America.

Overtime

– A beautiful message.

– It’s done.

– One-year deal for Jack Campbell in Detroit.

– Anthony Beauvillier will continue his career in Pittsburgh.

