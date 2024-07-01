Seven Rocket signings, including Laurent Dauphin | Jesse Ylönen to Tampa Bay

Seven Rocket signings, including Laurent Dauphin | Jesse Ylönen to Tampa BayAuteur: esmith
We’re talking about Jakov Novak, Vincent Arseneau, Joshua Jacobs, Vincent Sévigny, Tyler Wotherspoon, Hunter Jones…
Rocket agree to terms of one-season, one-pronged contract with forward Jakov Novak
We’re talking about a forward who will add depth to the Rocket lineup…
But above all, we’re talking about a guy who doesn’t shy away from a challenge.
For those less familiar with Vincent Arseneau, new player for @RocketLaval, here’s his fight against Matt Rempe (!!) last January. #CH #Habs #Canadiens https://t.co/SpsBwjxuhF
After all, when you look at the experience of the recent additions, it’s still interesting:
- Joshua Jacobs, 341 games in the AHL
- Tyler Wotherspoon, 616 AHL games
- Vincent Arseneau, 256 AHL games
- Laurent Dauphin, 364 games in the AHL
Ylönen to Tampa
In the last few days, we learned that Jesse Ylönen was not going to receive a qualifying offer from the Canadiens.
As a result, he became a free agent today…
And the Finn didn’t have to wait long before signing a new deal.
Ylönen got himself a job in Tampa Bay :
The #GoBolts signed 24 y/o F Jesse Ylonen to 1 year deal
NHL 775K
Minors 250K
Guaranteed 350K
8P in 59GP
Rep’d by @ianpulver @WillSportsGroup https://t.co/zsr9mdOaRH
I wonder if he’ll have what it takes to crack the Lightning lineup early next season.
That said, he’d better wake up early… Because to me, it would be logical to believe that this may be his last chance in North America.
Overtime
– A beautiful message.
Johnny Kovacevic with a farewell message for Habs fans pic.twitter.com/HppbuSLe7m
– It’s done.
OFFICIAL: THE WAIT IS OVER!
We have signed forward Matvei Michkov to a three-year entry-level contract. #LetsGoFlyers https://t.co/1GbCqoGy5G
– One-year deal for Jack Campbell in Detroit.
Jack Campbell signs a one-year deal with the #redwings worth $775,000.
– Anthony Beauvillier will continue his career in Pittsburgh.
The Penguins have signed forward Anthony Beauvillier to a one-year contract.
Beauvillier is signed through the 2024.25 season and carries an average annual value of $1.25 million.
Details: https://t.co/N6pl8TwShj pic.twitter.com/as8uXhmQm0
