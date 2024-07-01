Rumor mill: Sean Monahan in the Blue Jackets’ sights

Rumor mill: Sean Monahan in the Blue Jackets’ sightsAuteur: cbrown
In a few hours’ time, all the rumours we’ve been hearing for weeks will come true, or not.
We’re keeping an eye on a number of dossiers, including that of Steven Stamkos. The Devils and Golden Knights seem to be real possibilities at the moment for the Canadian forward.
The former Canadiens forward could be a player in demand. We’ll see if his salary demands are too high, which will scare off teams (because of his injury history), since that’s his red flag.
But now, according to Elliotte Friedman, we shouldn’t be surprised to see the former Flames and Habs player stay in Winnipeg or sign for… Columbus.
Happy Day
Pre-Free Agency news and predictions:https://t.co/kf94BSw4bc
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2024
I wonder if it’s his choice or if other teams are afraid of his demands, for example. After all, it’s not the sexiest destination in the NHL right now. But maybe Johnny Gaudreau will convince him?
The New Jersey Devils are looking for a big-name forward. Steven Stamkos, as I said at the outset, is the name that keeps coming up, but he’s not the only possibility.
Devils are going to add a top-six forward. One name to look out for: Jonathan Marchessault. Lots of noise there.
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 1, 2024
Dan Powers, of the Empty Netters podcast, even thinks it’s pretty well done and that this is where the Quebecer, who has been in Vegas since the franchise’s inception, will continue his career.
Everyone knows that the Hurricanes love the defenseman and that a contract extension is likely. He’s theoretically eligible for freedom in a year’s time, but he’s lined up to stay.
The #Canes have announced that defenseman Jaccob Slavin will hold a press conference at noon at PNC Arena.
Today is the first day that the two-time Lady Byng Trophy winner can sign an eight-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/gENGzSPGeN
– Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) July 1, 2024
Overtime
– A new assistant for Patrick Roy.
#Isles News: New York Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced today that Tommy Albelin has been hired as an Assistant Coach.
– New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) July 1, 2024
– Hawks in action.
CHI is looking for more veteran leadership, which is why defenseman Alec Martinez signing there today on a one-year deal will make so much sense.
– Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2024
– Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Toronto?
Friedman on Halford and Brough: OEL to Toronto on a 3 years X 4 million is a reasonable possibility.
– Arpan (@arpan_on_BC) July 1, 2024
– Contract in Laval.
Rocket agree to terms on one-season, one-pronged contract with forward Jakov Novak
Details: https://t.co/Xo5HCaP0nx
Rocket agree to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract with forward Jakov Novak
More: https://t.co/Xo5HCaP0nx pic.twitter.com/fg4Hi8Omh8
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) July 1, 2024
– Interesting.
Three interesting @NHL weekend draft stats:
– 38% of players selected are 6 feet 3 inches and taller;
– 1.3% of players selected are 5 feet 10 and under.
– No players 5 feet 10 and under in the top 100.
Source: Dominic Ricard.
– Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) July 1, 2024