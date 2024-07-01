Rumor mill: Sean Monahan in the Blue Jackets’ sights

In a few hours’ time, all the rumours we’ve been hearing for weeks will come true, or not.

We’re keeping an eye on a number of dossiers, including that of Steven Stamkos. The Devils and Golden Knights seem to be real possibilities at the moment for the Canadian forward.

What are the other rumours at the moment?

The former Canadiens forward could be a player in demand. We’ll see if his salary demands are too high, which will scare off teams (because of his injury history), since that’s his red flag.

But now, according to Elliotte Friedman, we shouldn’t be surprised to see the former Flames and Habs player stay in Winnipeg or sign for… Columbus.

Happy Day Pre-Free Agency news and predictions:https://t.co/kf94BSw4bc – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2024

I wonder if it’s his choice or if other teams are afraid of his demands, for example. After all, it’s not the sexiest destination in the NHL right now. But maybe Johnny Gaudreau will convince him?

Friedman also thinks the Kings and Sens could sign Joel Edmundson.Jonathan Marchessault in New Jersey?

The New Jersey Devils are looking for a big-name forward. Steven Stamkos, as I said at the outset, is the name that keeps coming up, but he’s not the only possibility.

Devils are going to add a top-six forward. One name to look out for: Jonathan Marchessault. Lots of noise there. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 1, 2024

But now, the name of Jonathan Marchessault from Quebec is circulating a lot in New Jersey.

Dan Powers, of the Empty Netters podcast, even thinks it’s pretty well done and that this is where the Quebecer, who has been in Vegas since the franchise’s inception, will continue his career.

The Habs are unlikely to sign him.Jaccob Slavin and his contract

Everyone knows that the Hurricanes love the defenseman and that a contract extension is likely. He’s theoretically eligible for freedom in a year’s time, but he’s lined up to stay.

The #Canes have announced that defenseman Jaccob Slavin will hold a press conference at noon at PNC Arena. Today is the first day that the two-time Lady Byng Trophy winner can sign an eight-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/gENGzSPGeN – Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) July 1, 2024

Overtime

A press conference is scheduled for today.A contract in the six-million-dollar-per-year, eight-year range is on the cards for him, which really shows how much the Hurricanes value the defenseman.Note that in the next few days, the Lightning should do the same with Victor Hedman. Four years, perhaps?

– A new assistant for Patrick Roy.

#Isles News: New York Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced today that Tommy Albelin has been hired as an Assistant Coach. – New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) July 1, 2024

– Hawks in action.

CHI is looking for more veteran leadership, which is why defenseman Alec Martinez signing there today on a one-year deal will make so much sense. – Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2024

– Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Toronto?

Friedman on Halford and Brough: OEL to Toronto on a 3 years X 4 million is a reasonable possibility. – Arpan (@arpan_on_BC) July 1, 2024

– Contract in Laval.

Rocket agree to terms on one-season, one-pronged contract with forward Jakov Novak

Details: https://t.co/Xo5HCaP0nx Rocket agree to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract with forward Jakov Novak

More: https://t.co/Xo5HCaP0nx pic.twitter.com/fg4Hi8Omh8 – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) July 1, 2024

