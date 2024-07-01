Skip to content
News

Rumor mill: Sean Monahan in the Blue Jackets’ sights

 Auteur: cbrown
Credit: Getty Images

In a few hours’ time, all the rumours we’ve been hearing for weeks will come true, or not.

We’re keeping an eye on a number of dossiers, including that of Steven Stamkos. The Devils and Golden Knights seem to be real possibilities at the moment for the Canadian forward.

What are the other rumours at the moment?

Sean Monahan linked to the Blue Jackets

The former Canadiens forward could be a player in demand. We’ll see if his salary demands are too high, which will scare off teams (because of his injury history), since that’s his red flag.

But now, according to Elliotte Friedman, we shouldn’t be surprised to see the former Flames and Habs player stay in Winnipeg or sign for… Columbus.

I wonder if it’s his choice or if other teams are afraid of his demands, for example. After all, it’s not the sexiest destination in the NHL right now. But maybe Johnny Gaudreau will convince him?

Friedman also thinks the Kings and Sens could sign Joel Edmundson.

Jonathan Marchessault in New Jersey?

The New Jersey Devils are looking for a big-name forward. Steven Stamkos, as I said at the outset, is the name that keeps coming up, but he’s not the only possibility.

But now, the name of Jonathan Marchessault from Quebec is circulating a lot in New Jersey.

Dan Powers, of the Empty Netters podcast, even thinks it’s pretty well done and that this is where the Quebecer, who has been in Vegas since the franchise’s inception, will continue his career.

The Habs are unlikely to sign him.

Jaccob Slavin and his contract

Everyone knows that the Hurricanes love the defenseman and that a contract extension is likely. He’s theoretically eligible for freedom in a year’s time, but he’s lined up to stay.

A press conference is scheduled for today.

A contract in the six-million-dollar-per-year, eight-year range is on the cards for him, which really shows how much the Hurricanes value the defenseman.

Note that in the next few days, the Lightning should do the same with Victor Hedman. Four years, perhaps?

Overtime

