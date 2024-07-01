Jonathan Marchessault has received an offer from the Canadiens

We knew that Kent Hughes wanted to add offensive talent to his group this summer.

That’s why, in recent weeks, the possibility of Jonathan Marchessault signing a contract with the Habs was discussed.

Meanwhile, Steven Stamkos bids farewell to Tampa Bay → https://t.co/1fWR7gRaEX – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) July 1, 2024

In the end, the Quebecer agreed to a five-year contract with the Preds:

But that’s not because Kent Hughes didn’t try to lure him to town.

According to Marchessault on TVA Sports, the Habs made him an offer and there was “a very good discussion” between the two sides.

Marchessault just mentioned that #GoHabsGo were close second in his choices. – Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre aka “The Hyphenator” (@JLGP34) July 1, 2024

Marchessault even went so far as to say that the Habs were 2nd in his choices:Marchessault later added that he called Steven Stamkos and that Stamkos convinced him to join him in Nashville.

When a player like Stamkos calls you to tell you he wants you in your club… We agree it’s pretty special.

It’s a shame for the Habs in a way, because Marchessault is coming off a 42-goal season.

He’s from Quebec, he’s already won the Stanley Cup… And he would have had an important voice in the dressing room with the youngsters.

But Jonathan Marchessault is 33 years old and doesn’t fit in with the timing of the Montreal rebuild.

Seeing him sign with Nashville rather than Montreal is perhaps a good thing… Especially in view of the fact that Marchessault will earn $5.5 million in his final years, at 37 and 38 years of age.

That said, it’s still relevant to know that Kent Hughes tried to add a player of this calibre to his roster.

Overtime

– Anthony Duclair with the Islanders.

– To be continued.

Multiple teams are in the mix for Jeff Skinner, including the Oilers as I previously mentioned. No deal/decision yet. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 1, 2024

– One year for Zach Aston-Reese in Vegas.

Congratulations to Zach Aston-Reese on signing a 1-year contract (two way $475/$775k)with the Vegas #VegasBorn Golden Knights! #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/gkmpf6nGKH – Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) July 1, 2024

– Seven-year contract for Chandler Stephenson in Seattle.