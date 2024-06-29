Skip to content
Rutger McGroarty: the Canadiens and Jets have held draft talks

Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
When we learned that Rutger McGroarty was up for trade, the Canadiens were immediately linked to the case.

Why was this?

Because Kent Hughes has made a habit of acquiring youngsters like this in recent years: guys who once had high ceilings, but who weren’t in environments conducive to them. We know that the Habs were linked to the file yesterday, but today, via his 32 thoughts podcast , Elliotte Friedman confirmed that indeed, the Jets and the Habs have had discussions regarding the forward.

The fact that the matter hasn’t been settled doesn’t mean that the possibility of seeing him in Montreal no longer exists, but obviously, both sides failed to close the deal at the draft.

For the Minnesota Wild, another team active in the file, interest seems dead, on the other hand. Still according to Friedman, when Bill Guerin saw Zeev Buium fall into his hands at pick number 12 (acquired from the Flyers), the conversations stopped there.

I imagine the Jets wanted the number 12 pick for McGroarty’s services … Remember that the U.S. captain at the most recent World Junior Championship was selected 14th overall in the 2022 draft by Winnipeg. It would probably have been a one-for-one deal, then.

But for the Canadian, he had the 21st overall pick, which was probably at the heart of negotiations with Kevin Chevaldayoff. Did negotiations fade when Michael Hage was available for Montreal?

Perhaps they did. After all, the club had been targeting him for some time.

In any case, the McGroart file remains on the table. Regardless, the McGroarty file will be settled eventually, but not now. Martin Necas is another player to keep an eye on, and the forward almost ended up in Ohio… for the fourth overall pick.

