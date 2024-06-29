Rutger McGroarty: the Canadiens and Jets have held draft talks

When we learned that Rutger McGroarty was up for trade, the Canadiens were immediately linked to the case.Why was this?

Because Kent Hughes has made a habit of acquiring youngsters like this in recent years: guys who once had high ceilings, but who weren’t in environments conducive to them. We know that the Habs were linked to the file yesterday, but today, via his 32 thoughts podcast , Elliotte Friedman confirmed that indeed, the Jets and the Habs have had discussions regarding the forward.

So, @JeffMarek took the red-eye last night Here’s a 20-minute 32 Thoughts post-draft stream-of-consciousness that reveals how much I need a co-host. Links to your preferred platform, here:https://t.co/io7Mr1RceU – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 30, 2024

The fact that the matter hasn’t been settled doesn’t mean that the possibility of seeing him in Montreal no longer exists, but obviously, both sides failed to close the deal at the draft.

For the Minnesota Wild, another team active in the file, interest seems dead, on the other hand. Still according to Friedman, when Bill Guerin saw Zeev Buium fall into his hands at pick number 12 (acquired from the Flyers), the conversations stopped there.

I imagine the Jets wanted the number 12 pick for McGroarty’s services … Remember that the U.S. captain at the most recent World Junior Championship was selected 14th overall in the 2022 draft by Winnipeg. It would probably have been a one-for-one deal, then.

But for the Canadian, he had the 21st overall pick, which was probably at the heart of negotiations with Kevin Chevaldayoff. Did negotiations fade when Michael Hage was available for Montreal?Perhaps they did. After all, the club had been targeting him for some time.

In any case, the McGroart file remains on the table. Regardless, the McGroarty file will be settled eventually, but not now. Martin Necas is another player to keep an eye on, and the forward almost ended up in Ohio… for the fourth overall pick.

Friedman on 32TP: “I do think there were very serious conversations between Columbus and Carolina about the #4 pick, I do think that the Blue Jackets made Necas a contract offer with permission of the Hurricanes, obviously it didn’t get done” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 30, 2024

Friedman on 32TP says Sens also wanted Tij Iginla along with Calgary, they picked one spot after Utah. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 30, 2024

Friedman on Tanev (32TP): “It is believed the Maple Leafs are going to offer at least 6 years to spread out the money over the term” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 30, 2024

Friedman on Utah (32TP): “They are going to be in on Brandon Montour if he hits the market for Florida” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 30, 2024

VICTORY! A flurry of goals at Saputo Stadium and CF Montreal triumphs for the 5th time this season! pic.twitter.com/JunLgF8NE7 – RDS (@RDSca) June 30, 2024

Sources say there is no change to the NHL rights of the Canadian world junior players charged with sexual assault. That means Dillon Dubé (CGY), Carter Hart (PHI), Michael McLeod (NJ) and Cal Foote (NJ) will become UFA’s if not tendered a qualifying offer by 5 p.m. ET on Sunday. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 30, 2024

NHL : Lane Hutson cheered up his brother Colehttps://t.co/viNuAjUTmb – RDS (@RDSca) June 29, 2024

Why no love for the Stanley Cup champion #FlaPanthers at this year’s NHL Draft?https://t.co/E4MyA5YtYS – George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) June 29, 2024

While a huge chunk of the NHL is currently scrambling to get home from Las Vegas following the draft, some teams have elected to set up shop here and handle the opening day(s) of free agency remotely from Sin City. Another byproduct of a congested NHL calendar. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 30, 2024

