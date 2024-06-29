Makar Khanin (210th) and Rasmus Bergqvist (224th) are the Habs’ final draft picks

Makar Khanin (210th) and Rasmus Bergqvist (224th) are the Habs’ final draft picksAuteur: sjones
With the 210th selection, Kent Hughes and his group chose Makar Khanin, a 6’0, 161-pound forward who plays in Russia with Dynamo St. Petersburg (Jr.).
In 7th round #CH selects Makar Khanin!
– Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) June 29, 2024
Will he be able to make it to North America after that… or should we expect him to stay in Russia and continue his development?
Last pick of the #CH Rasmus Bergqvist a Swedish defenseman #NHLDraft2024
– Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) June 29, 2024
That said, he still collected 12 points in 36 games last season with the Skellefteå AIK J20 club in Sweden’s Junior League.
At 6’2′ and 181 pounds, we’re also talking about a defenseman who likes to hit the opposition and is responsible in all three zones of the rink.
- Ivan Demidov (A) at #5
- Michael Hage (A) at #21
- Aatos Koivu (A) at #70
- Logan Sawyer (A) at #78
- Owen Protz (D) at #102
- Tyler Thorpe (A) ranked 130th
- Mikus Vecvanags (G) at #134
- Ben Merrill (A) ranked 166th
- Makar Khanin (A) 210th place
- Rasmus Bergqvist (D) ranked 224th
Impressive, though…
Extension
The Leafs have acquired the rights to Chris Tanev… And will be able to offer him a new contract in the next few days:
The #leafs have acquired Chris Tanev’s rights from Dallas.
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 29, 2024