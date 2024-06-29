Makar Khanin (210th) and Rasmus Bergqvist (224th) are the Habs’ final draft picks

The Canadiens have completed their draft.

With the 210th selection, Kent Hughes and his group chose Makar Khanin, a 6’0, 161-pound forward who plays in Russia with Dynamo St. Petersburg (Jr.).

Khanin collected 27 points in the VHL last season, and also added nine points (seven goals) in seven MHL games:Khanin throws from the right, and interestingly enough, he likes to play on the left wing.The kid has a good shot and is under contract in Russia until the end of the 24-25 season.

Will he be able to make it to North America after that… or should we expect him to stay in Russia and continue his development?

That remains to be seen.The Habs also had the second-to-last pick of the draft, at 224th.And the pick was used to select Rasmus Bergqvist, a defenseman from Sweden:Bergqvist is a left-handed defenseman who is best known for his defensive play.

That said, he still collected 12 points in 36 games last season with the Skellefteå AIK J20 club in Sweden’s Junior League.

At 6’2′ and 181 pounds, we’re also talking about a defenseman who likes to hit the opposition and is responsible in all three zones of the rink.

Ivan Demidov (A) at #5

Michael Hage (A) at #21

Aatos Koivu (A) at #70

Logan Sawyer (A) at #78

Owen Protz (D) at #102

Tyler Thorpe (A) ranked 130th

Mikus Vecvanags (G) at #134

Ben Merrill (A) ranked 166th

Makar Khanin (A) 210th place

Rasmus Bergqvist (D) ranked 224th

That wraps up the players selected by the Habs in the 2024 draft.The list looks like this:The obvious conclusion?NONE of the players are 6 feet or taller.

Impressive, though…

Extension

At the very end of the draft, Bill Daly announced a transaction.

The Leafs have acquired the rights to Chris Tanev… And will be able to offer him a new contract in the next few days: