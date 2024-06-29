Skip to content
Draft: Cole Hutson still available this morning

Before the draft, Cole Hutson said he wanted to do what his brother Lane couldn’t: get drafted in the first round.

In the end, history has taught us that this is not what happened. The first 32 players selected did not include Cole Hutson, no doubt to his great misfortune.

The little defenseman, who looks a bit like Lane Hutson, is now available for the next round.

At this point, I don’t expect the Habs to pick him. After all, one more small, left-handed defenseman isn’t really what the Habs need, we agree.

Expect the Habs, who are out of second-round picks, to continue drafting forwards who can play center on this second day of the draft, where the Habs have eight rights to speak at the time of writing:

  • 70e
  • 78e
  • 102e
  • 130e
  • 134e
  • 166e
  • 201e
  • 224e
Will Hutson be drafted early in the second round? It depends on whether a club falls in love with him.

By the way, Corey Pronman doesn’t rank Hutson among the top 20 skaters still available. But all it takes is one club falling in love with him – or being afraid of passing up ANOTHER Hutson – and that could help him.

But it’s also worth noting that this wasn’t the only aspect of yesterday’s omissions. Once again, there was no goalie drafted in the first round, as is now the norm…

But the QMJHL, for the second year in a row, was ignored.

Maxim Massé is the only Q player named by the remaining top 20 players in Pronman’s rankings. He’s ranked 17th, and there’s reason to believe, but not certain, that he has a chance in the second round.

To be continued at 11:30 this morning.

Overtime

– I expect to see him make the jump to the NHL.

– Montreal has its man.

– Ken Holland will take his time. [NYT]

– A link to make between Utah and Tij Iginla.

