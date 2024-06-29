Draft: Cole Hutson still available this morning

Before the draft, Cole Hutson said he wanted to do what his brother Lane couldn’t: get drafted in the first round.

In the end, history has taught us that this is not what happened. The first 32 players selected did not include Cole Hutson, no doubt to his great misfortune.The little defenseman, who looks a bit like Lane Hutson, is now available for the next round.

At this point, I don’t expect the Habs to pick him. After all, one more small, left-handed defenseman isn’t really what the Habs need, we agree.

70e

78e

102e

130e

134e

166e

201e

224e

Expect the Habs, who are out of second-round picks, to continue drafting forwards who can play center on this second day of the draft, where the Habs have eight rights to speak at the time of writing:Will Hutson be drafted early in the second round? It depends on whether a club falls in love with him.

By the way, Corey Pronman doesn’t rank Hutson among the top 20 skaters still available. But all it takes is one club falling in love with him – or being afraid of passing up ANOTHER Hutson – and that could help him.

Best available players left in 2024 NHL Draft entering Day 2 By@coreypronman https://t.co/AayX9njc06 – Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) June 29, 2024

But it’s also worth noting that this wasn’t the only aspect of yesterday’s omissions. Once again, there was no goalie drafted in the first round, as is now the norm…

For the 1st time in history (55 years) the #QMJHL is completely overlooked in the 1st round two years in a row. Hopefully next year there will be players from Quebec selected in the 1st round #NHLDraft – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) June 29, 2024

But the QMJHL, for the second year in a row, was ignored.

Maxim Massé is the only Q player named by the remaining top 20 players in Pronman’s rankings. He’s ranked 17th, and there’s reason to believe, but not certain, that he has a chance in the second round.

Overtime

To be continued at 11:30 this morning.

– I expect to see him make the jump to the NHL.

Sharks GM Mike Grier said tonight that he doesn’t have a timetable for Macklin Celebrini’s decision of whether he will return to BU or turn pro this summer. @NHLNetwork – Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) June 29, 2024

– Montreal has its man.

Ivan Demidov on IG: “Dream come true…the best is yet to come.” pic.twitter.com/KpYTXstoRE – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 29, 2024

– Ken Holland will take his time. [NYT]

– A link to make between Utah and Tij Iginla.