Cole Hutson selected by the Capitals

This morning, colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois wrote about Cole Hutson.And why?

Because Lane’s little brother wasn’t selected in the first round of the draft.

So we expected the defenseman to be selected quickly in the second round… And that’s exactly what happened.

With the 43rd pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the Washington Capitals are proud to select Cole Hutson!

Cole Hutson was selected 43rd overall by the Washington Capitals, who had acquired the pick earlier today in a trade:

Cole (like his brother), isn’t the tallest player at 5’10’ and 165 free… But like Lane, he stands out for the fluidity of his skating stroke and his offensive talent.

Cole will continue his career in the NCAA, joining Boston University next season to further his development.

I can’t wait to see if he can match Lane’s production at the university level…

And I especially can’t wait to see him face his brother in the NHL.

This is a great selection for the Capitals because there was a crying need on defense.

They acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois and Andrew Mangiapane in the last few days…

They selected Terik Parascak (a forward) with the 17th pick last night…

And now they’ve acquired a defenseman with great potential.

First QMJHL player drafted

Things are looking up in Washington.

It’s been a long time…

Very long…

Spencer Gill of the Rimouski Océanic is the first QMJHL player to be selected. 59th overall by Philadelphia.

But Spencer Gill has become the first QMJHL player to be drafted by an NHL team this year.The Flyers selected him with the 59th pick of the draft:

This is the first time we’ve seen a QMJHL player selected this “late” in the draft.

That said… Is it worrying?

A 1st goaltender selected Ilya Nabokov – 38th

Julien BriseBois sure knows how to get rid of money.

