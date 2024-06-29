Cole Hutson selected by the Capitals

Cole Hutson selected by the CapitalsAuteur: cbrown
Because Lane’s little brother wasn’t selected in the first round of the draft.
So we expected the defenseman to be selected quickly in the second round… And that’s exactly what happened.
With the 43rd pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the Washington Capitals are proud to select Cole Hutson! #CapsDraft | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/99eGhxqTqK
– Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 29, 2024
Cole (like his brother), isn’t the tallest player at 5’10’ and 165 free… But like Lane, he stands out for the fluidity of his skating stroke and his offensive talent.
I can’t wait to see if he can match Lane’s production at the university level…
And I especially can’t wait to see him face his brother in the NHL.
They acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois and Andrew Mangiapane in the last few days…
They selected Terik Parascak (a forward) with the 17th pick last night…
And now they’ve acquired a defenseman with great potential.
First QMJHL player drafted
It’s been a long time…
Very long…
Spencer Gill of the Rimouski Océanic is the first QMJHL player to be selected.
59th overall by Philadelphia.
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 29, 2024
This is the first time we’ve seen a QMJHL player selected this “late” in the draft.
That said… Is it worrying?
Overtime
– Good.
A 1st goaltender selected
Ilya Nabokov – 38th #Avalanche #NHLDraft2024
– Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) June 29, 2024
– Indeed.
Julien BriseBois sure knows how to get rid of money.
– Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 29, 2024
– Oh!
Knyzhov (SJ) on waivers for purposes of a buyout
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 29, 2024