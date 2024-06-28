The Canadiens have received several trade offers for the fifth pick

I don’t know how you feel about this wonderful evening, but I think the Canadiens had quite a night.
Until Céline Dion took the stage, it was unclear whether the Habs would keep their fifth pick. After all, Kent Hughes was listening to offers. And according to Pierre LeBrun, he received four or five.
Habs got 4-5 trade offers today for pick No. 5 but nothing that moved the needle enough
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 29, 2024
After all, Demidov was always the team’s target. He was the priority from the start.
According to Martin Lapointe (interview with Renaud Lavoie), the Russian is possibly the best player in the draft. Management couldn’t pass up the opportunity to select him fifth overall.
He’s management’s man, as well as the fans’. He’s already a favorite here in Montreal.
Ivan Demidov introducing himself to Habs fans in French pic.twitter.com/zvTF2bOWgi
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 29, 2024
Extension
One potential trade scenario involving Martin Necas is now off the table with the top 15 picks gone. The ‘Canes would have got one of those picks in that trade scenario as part of the package. Doesn’t mean Necas won’t eventually be dealt but it obviously won’t be tonight now.
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 29, 2024