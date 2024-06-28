Rumor mill: Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman treated differently

It’s draft day in the NHL. You know that. I think you do, at least.

However, because we’re only *checks notes * three days away from free agents, we also need to talk about some of the rumors surrounding July 1 as well.

What does it all sound like?

With three days to go before Steven Stamkos is free as a bird, Julien BriseBois spoke to the media. And the way things are shaping up right now, a contract isn’t imminent.

The GM says that both club and player want to sign, and that a meeting took place yesterday. That said, at the moment, no deal is imminent.

Without taking anything away from Stamkos, Tampa won without him (or almost) on the bubble in 2020 and the team also needs to free up some money. Not re-signing Stamkos would hurt the locker room, but on the ice, it’s possibly the right thing to do.

Is that what will happen? If so, he could be replaced by Jake Guentzel, a name Elliotte Friedman linked to the Lightning in his 32 Thoughts Podcast.

But in any case, we can see that BriseBois doesn’t treat his defense the same way. Ryan McDonagh is back in town, and the GM clearly wants nothing to do with letting Victor Hedman go.

The Swede is eligible for autonomy in a year’s time (not three days) and BriseBois could still announce a contract extension as early as July 1, when he’s eligible to sign. An announcement would be imminent, in any case.

Jonathan Drouin on track to stay in Denver?According to Colorado insider Adrian Dater, discussions between Jonathan Drouin and the Avalanche are going well toward a new contract down the road.

The journalist is even optimistic that he’ll sign.

I wonder what the structure of the deal would be. It can’t be too expensive since Colorado doesn’t have too much room for it, but he deserves a nice contract regardless.

If he does stay in Denver, it will be the right thing to do for him.Tyler Toffoli and the Kings

We know that Tyler Toffoli’s name has been bandied about in New York and Vancouver, but Elliotte Friedman also talked, in his podcast, about the possibility of Toffoli returning to L.A. for the future.

How serious is it? In my opinion, with the money recently freed up (Pierre-Luc Dubois) and the history between Toffoli and the Kings, I see it as relatively likely.

I don’t see Toffoli saying no to this, if it’s ever on the table.

Often, when a club trades a player these days, it’s to make room. Look at the Flames with Andrew Mangiapane, for example. Does that scream Jake DeBrusk?

Still speaking of Friedman, he mentioned that Max Domi and the Maple Leafs are working on a deal, that Chris Tanev may be a player in Toronto’s sights and that the Canucks will be active.

Overtime

Stay tuned.

– Canada and the United States unveil six players for the Four Nations Tournament.

Canada unveils its first 6 players for the 4 Nations Tournament!

– How much will that change by tomorrow? I don’t see Kent Hughes drafting 12 times.

– Interesting.

The first 3 picks will be Celebrini, Levshunov and Silayev. At that point, Montreal will take the player Columbus passes up and I think it will be Demidov.

– News from the former Habs.

– Cam Atkinson bought out.

– Tough break.