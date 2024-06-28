Three Russians/Belarusians in the top five: the Russian factor no longer exists

It’s finally here. It’s (finally) draft day in the NHL. We’ll go to bed in a couple of weeks knowing who the organization’s new top prospect is.

With just a few hours to go before Montreal’s selection, everything seems to be pointing to two players above all others: Ivan Demidov and Cayden Lindstrom.

Christophe Perreault, who has accumulated over $100,000 in “career” winnings on Mise-o-Jeu, is convinced that the Canadiens will opt for Demidov or Lindstrom. Reminder: he predicted the selections of David Reinbacher, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Kaiden Guhle and Juraj Slafkovsky…

Russians/Bielorussians at the top

Chris is a bit of a Quebec reference on draft day. Nothing less than…

And he sees Artyom Levshunov, Anton Silayev and Ivan Demidov emerging in the top 5, maybe even in the top 4.

Bob McKenzie, THE reference with his traditional annual list of the NHL’s top prospects, sees Demidov 2, Levshunov 3 and Silayev 4. But beware! Bob doesn’t do a “mock draft”, he ranks prospects according to their talent, but it’s still very revealing since he talks to scouts and managers for months before publishing his final list.

Corey Pronman, a prospect specialist working for TheAthletic, also sees Levshunov and Silayev coming out (respectively) two and three… but Demidov slipping to ninth. According to Pronman, eight teams – including the Habs – will turn their noses up at Demidov tonight in Vegas.

Note that Pronman sees defenseman Zeev Buium heading to Montreal, but he’s aware that Demidov, Lindstrom and Silayev are all possible choices for Kent Hughes and his gang.

Silayev? This is the first time I’ve heard of him in Montreal…

When you take a look at the various lists and mock drafts, you realize that three of the first four (or five) selections are likely to be Russian or Belarusian players. Demidov was born northeast of Moscow, Silayev hails from the Nizhny Novgorod region and Levshunov – despite playing in the NCAA last year – grew up in Belarus, a two-hour drive from Russia.

Who says NHL teams are afraid of drafting Russians?

Lately, there seems to be more fear of the American factor (four years in the NCAA = complete autonomy) than of the Russian factor – which once existed – in the NHL…

Take the Habs for example; Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton were afraid to draft Matvei Michkov last year, but they don’t seem to have the same apprehension with Demidov, Silayev or even Levshunov. It wasn’t necessarily the fact that Michov was Russian that scared the Habs, it was his attitude in general (from what we understand). That, his size and his very long contract, which has just been cancelled…

If the Habs have the chance to draft Ivan Demidov, I hope they do… even if his skating leaves some people wanting more. He has so many other qualities.

I was told a few hours ago that the Habs really like Demidov… and that the team talking “against ” him to get him down in the draft might be Montreal.

I’m more worried about Cayden Lindstrom’s herniated disc than anything else, sincerely. If Lindstrom is still available in the fourth tier, it’s because teams ahead of the Habs had concerns. What’s good for puss is good for kitty, right?

Damn, I can’t wait for tonight…

Overtime

– Laurent Courtois made no secret of it this morning: if Victor Wanyama isn’t playing many minutes this season, it’s because he feels Victor isn’t giving enough (in games and in training).

Laurent added that he had 1 transparent/honest relationship with Victor, whom he respects for his great career & professionalism, but that Victor can do better. He also said he hadn’t discussed the mercury armband with him. “Maybe he was sulking, I don’t know.” – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 28, 2024

– Matias Coccaro apologized to his teammates.

Laurent Courtois reported that Coccaro apologized to the group for his emotional reaction yesterday at training, when he left the group following 1 muscular intervention by Sunusi (who also injured Josef Martinez). Josef and Matias can give more according to coach – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 28, 2024

– Coccaro will have to give more to gain the full confidence and satisfaction of his coach.

“Mattias Coccaro has a lot of work to do to be someone you can count on every day”. Reframing It’s a rare thing for the #cfmtl coach, but it’s good to hear him hold his players accountable. (Even if he had a good word behind it!) – Quentin Parisis (@QParisis) June 28, 2024

– Laurent Courtois and the Montreal CF are looking for ways to give minutes to young players who aren’t playing.

I asked Laurent Courtois how he deals with the fact that youngsters (Zouhir, Biello, Doody, Jabang & Iliadis) are unable to get minutes; match situations are paramount to development “We’ll be making decisions within 2 weeks” – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 28, 2024

– A League One (not Ligue1 Quebec) left-back has subscribed to a Montreal CF fan who creates content about his club. His name is Tom Pearce. Intriguing…

