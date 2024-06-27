Ryan Suter: contract bought out (for the second time in his career)

It’s June 27, the eve of the NHL amateur draft. Kent Hughes and his team are planning to meet a few prospects today to be as ready as possible when they select the fifth player overall tomorrow.

Last year, Kent Hughes completed his deal for Alex Newhook on the eve of the draft. We’re on the eve of the 2024 draft… will anything happen today? #CH #Habs #Canadiens – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) June 27, 2024

Last year, Hughes completed a major transaction 24 hours before the draft. Will he do the same this year?

Remember that the year before, he waited until he was on the Bell Centre floor before announcing “his” summer deal (Alexander Romanov to New York, then Kirby Dach to Montreal).

Things are really starting to heat up on the Bettman circuit: teams can buy out contracts from today until 5:00 p.m. on June 30.

And the Stars won’t be fooling around with the puck: Jeff Marek has just announced that Jim Nill has decided to buy out the last year of Ryan Suter’s contract.

The Dallas Stars are buying out the remainder of Ryan Suter’s contract. With one year remaining on Suter’s deal this move will add $1.4 million on the Stars cap for the next two seasons. The Stars will save $1.4 million with the buyout. – Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) June 27, 2024

Suter was set to earn a real salary of $4.3 million and count for $3.65 million on the Stars’ payroll in 2024-25. Instead, he’ll earn $1.43 million per season for two years, and count for just $783,334 in 2024-25, then $1.43 million the following season. This is a good business decision for the Stars. With the salary cap set to rise by around $10 million by June 2026, Jim Nill had room for such a buyout.

He still managed to finish the season with 17 points and a plus-14 rating. It’s worth noting that he didn’t miss a single game in the three regular seasons he played in Dallas.

It will be interesting to see whether a team makes him an offer of $1 or $2 million on July 1… or whether Suter will have to resign himself to hanging up his skates. After all, he has played 1,444 regular games in the Bettman circuit!

Ryan Suter has become one of the few NHL players to have had his contract bought out twice. In July 2021, the Wild decided to buy out the front-loaded contracts of Suter and Zach Parise, which didn’t cost the two players that much money, but it did mortgage the Wild’s accounting kit for four seasons (the last one this year).

Since he has a full non-movement clause, Suter doesn’t have to go through the waivers before being bought out.

We’ll be keeping an eye on Jeff Skinner, Jack Campbell, Kevin Hayes, Torey Krug, Nate Schmidt, Ryan Johansen, Cal Petersen, Conor Sheary, Cam Atkinson, Philipp Grubauer, Justin Holl and Brendan Gallagher Jean-Gabriel Pageau, all names linked to contract buyout rumours in recent days.

Overtime

– It’s now official: the Canadiens’ rookies will face the Maple Leafs twice at the Bell Centre in September.

The Canadiens’ and Toronto Maple Leafs’ top prospects will cross swords on September 14 and 15 at the Bell Centre, as part of the Face-à-face des espoirs 2024 presented by @IGAQC in collaboration with Voisin! Press release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/inqnsMY8Dc – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 27, 2024

– Ken Holland has told the Oilers that he will not be returning to the organization.

Ken Holland officially told the Oilers yesterday that he will not return to the team next season in any capacity. And while Holland is now free to talk to other teams, he has not yet done so and is expected to take some time before deciding what his next move will be. @TSNHockey – Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 27, 2024

