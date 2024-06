Big news in the hockey world.

The St. Louis Blues have announced that Claude Julien is now an assistant in town. He has been named assistant to Drew Bannister for the club’s upcoming season.

Steve Ott has been promoted to associate coach; Claude Julien joins Blues staff as assistant coach bringing more than 20 years of experience. #stlblues DETAILS https://t.co/sSjWhL1bZx – St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 27, 2024

