The Athletic: The Canadian is (very) poorly ranked on the wing

With only four days to go before the draft begins, many questions will be answered.

Apart from Macklin Celebrini’s first-ever pick, nothing is guaranteed for the rest of the draft.

(The Athletic), who wrote a text with Sean Gentille ranking the current wing quality of the 32 teams

made it clear that the Tricolore has a big need at that position, in addition to another top-6 winger

We also know that Kent Hughes wants to improve his offense in the off-season, which he can do with his 5th overall pick and/or a trade this summer.The Habs could draft a winger, and that should help the club in the eyes of Dom LuszczyszynIn this ranking, the Montreal Canadiens are 25th.In the Habs section, Gentille and Luszczyszyn

It’s well known that the Tricolore aren’t a powerhouse on the wing, but what’s getting a lot of attention is that Kirby Dach is seen by The Athletic ‘s two journalists as a possible solution on the wing if he’s able to stay healthy.

A healthy Kirby Dach could indeed help the wing, but the problem will now be in the middle… And Dach has proved he’s useful in the middle.

By the way, Luszczyszynand Gentille did a similar ranking, but with centers for each team, and Dach didn’t even appear in their list of habs centers.

So, according to The Athletic, the Tricolore would have a great need at center, but also at wing, and the draft seems to be the easy way to fill these needs.Interesting, all the same.

On the other hand, unless there’s a (big) trade, the Habs won’t be able to add a good top-6 center, or even a first-line center, in addition to adding a franchise player on the wing and another top-6 forward with the draft.

That’s starting to sound like a lot, and Kent Hughes can’t pull off that miracle.

