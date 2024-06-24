The Athletic: The Canadian is (very) poorly ranked on the wing

The Athletic: The Canadian is (very) poorly ranked on the wingAuteur: cbrown
Apart from Macklin Celebrini’s first-ever pick, nothing is guaranteed for the rest of the draft.
It’s well known that the Tricolore aren’t a powerhouse on the wing, but what’s getting a lot of attention is that Kirby Dach is seen by The Athletic ‘s two journalists as a possible solution on the wing if he’s able to stay healthy.
A healthy Kirby Dach could indeed help the wing, but the problem will now be in the middle… And Dach has proved he’s useful in the middle.
By the way, Luszczyszynand Gentille did a similar ranking, but with centers for each team, and Dach didn’t even appear in their list of habs centers.
On the other hand, unless there’s a (big) trade, the Habs won’t be able to add a good top-6 center, or even a first-line center, in addition to adding a franchise player on the wing and another top-6 forward with the draft.
That’s starting to sound like a lot, and Kent Hughes can’t pull off that miracle.
