Skip to content
News

Ovechkin’s wife proves he’s fitter than we thought

 Auteur: dmiller
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Ovechkin’s wife proves he’s fitter than we thought
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
The Washington Capitals are no longer as dominant a team as they were in the 2010s. In fact, the team is still attracting attention for one particular reason: Alexander Ovechkin.

Ovechkin, a crowd favorite since his first NHL season, is still in the running to break Wayne Gretzky’s record. He has just 41 goals left to equal the number 99’s mark.

However, if Ovechkin wants to reach that mark, he’ll have to stay in shape. He seemed to be having trouble doing so this summer, as unflattering photos of the Russian surfaced on social networks.

Let’s just say he didn’t look in Olympic shape in those shots.

Maybe the photos were taken from the wrong angle, because new shots surfaced on Monday. Ovechkin’s wife, Anastasia Shubskaya, posted photos in an Instagram story where No. 8 looks in much better shape than what we saw a few days earlier.

I’ll let you judge for yourselves!

Our colleagues at Habsolument Fan also reported the news.

He still doesn’t have abs of steel, but he still looks the shape he’s kept long into his career. In any case, Ovechkin doesn’t have to skate like crazy to score, because the puck always seems to find him.

Let’s not forget that Ovechkin is 38 and will be 39 at the start of next season. There’s nothing alarming about being in such good physical shape at this age.

Capitals fans shouldn’t worry about Ovechkin’s fitness. He’s a natural scorer and will find the back of the net one way or another, even if he doesn’t have the body of a Greek god.

Overtime

– They deserve it.

– Michkov could seriously help the Flyers.

– He’s done very well so far.

– Minnesota has had a good season.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content