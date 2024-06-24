Ovechkin’s wife proves he’s fitter than we thought

The Washington Capitals are no longer as dominant a team as they were in the 2010s. In fact, the team is still attracting attention for one particular reason: Alexander Ovechkin.

Ovechkin, a crowd favorite since his first NHL season, is still in the running to break Wayne Gretzky’s record. He has just 41 goals left to equal the number 99’s mark.

However, if Ovechkin wants to reach that mark, he’ll have to stay in shape. He seemed to be having trouble doing so this summer, as unflattering photos of the Russian surfaced on social networks.

Let’s just say he didn’t look in Olympic shape in those shots.

Alex Ovechkin enjoying the off season (Photo via @GinoHard_) pic.twitter.com/6RRcC4SCrA – Everything Hockey (@EHClothing) June 23, 2024

Maybe the photos were taken from the wrong angle, because new shots surfaced on Monday. Ovechkin’s wife, Anastasia Shubskaya, posted photos in an Instagram story where No. 8 looks in much better shape than what we saw a few days earlier.

I’ll let you judge for yourselves!

Ovi heard all your fat jokes.

Looking slimmer. #ALLCAPS

IG nastyashubskaya pic.twitter.com/M0tGJArJp2 – Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) June 24, 2024

Our colleagues at Habsolument Fan also reported the news.

He still doesn’t have abs of steel, but he still looks the shape he’s kept long into his career. In any case, Ovechkin doesn’t have to skate like crazy to score, because the puck always seems to find him.

Let’s not forget that Ovechkin is 38 and will be 39 at the start of next season. There’s nothing alarming about being in such good physical shape at this age.

Capitals fans shouldn’t worry about Ovechkin’s fitness. He’s a natural scorer and will find the back of the net one way or another, even if he doesn’t have the body of a Greek god.

