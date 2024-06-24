Rumor mill: Linus Ullmark could be traded to Ottawa (very) soon

Linus Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy in the 2022-2023 season.He was sensational, finishing the campaign with a 40-6-1 record, a .938 save percentage and a 1.89 goals-against average.

But the Bruins are looking to trade him because Jeremy Swayman is ready to take over Boston’s number-one role.

The Golden Knights’ name has been linked to Ullmark’s, but we know that the Senators are also keeping an eye on the matter.

Speaking of the Sens, last we heard, Ullmark was willing to waive his no-trade clause in order to be sent to Ottawa, and the deal could go through quickly if the goaltender is able to sign a contract extension soon :The Sens offered Joonas Korpisalo a big contract last summer, but he was unable to get the job done in Ottawa in his first season with the club.

The team missed the playoffs (again), even though it looked like it was ready to move on to the next level, and management wants to do everything in its power to make sure that doesn’t happen again next year.

That’s where adding a quality goalkeeper like Ullmark can help, because he’s been at the top of his game for the past two years.

He’s proven he’s capable of taking his club to the playoffs in Boston, and the Sens need a guy like him.

I wonder, though, what the Bruins would like to get in return for his services…

Patrick Kane back in Detroit: a scenario not to be ruled out

Patrick Kane will be looking for a new contract this summer.

The man who played 50 games for the Red Wings in 23-24 will be as free as a bird, and even though he’s 35 years old, he can still produce at the height of his NHL talent.

After all, he scored 47 points last season.

The question now is what’s next for him, and Wings GM Steve Yzerman offered a few clues.

In fact, Yzerman said he had spoken with Pat Brisson…

And that we shouldn’t rule out the possibility of Kane staying in Detroit.

He is eligible for full autonomy this summer.https://t.co/cvSIQsXm1F – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 24, 2024

The two sides will stay in touch over the next few weeks:

I wonder if there’s really any interest on the player’s side because Kane wants the chance to win another Stanley Cup before he hangs up his skates.

And given that the Wings don’t seem ready to go all the way… You have to wonder if he really wants to be part of the Michigan team’s (long-term) solution.

Three Quebecers to watch this summer

The free agent market opens in one week (July 1), and there are some interesting names on it.

Sam Reinhart, Steven Stamkos, Jake Guentzel, Tyler Bertuzzi, Vladimir Tarasenko, Teuvo Teravainen, Viktor Arvidsson, Jake DeBrusk…

But there are also three Quebecers to keep an eye on: David Perron, Jonathan Marchessault and Anthony Duclair.

We’re talking about three offensive players who have the tools to help any NHL club.

Marchessault (33) and Perron (36) are older than Duclair (28)… But they’re still capable of producing at an interesting pace offensively.

That said, let me ask you a question: should Kent Hughes be interested in any of these three?

I seem to like the idea of Duclair on a third line in Montreal…

Travis Hamonic bought out in Ottawa?

Travis Hamonic, at 33, isn’t the defenseman he used to be.

It’s simple really: the veteran has had to deal with a number of injuries in recent years, and now he’s just not getting anywhere.

The possibility of the Senators buying out his contract is therefore on the table.

Because in the end, it wouldn’t cost much, as we see in this tweet from CapFriendly:

Travis Hamonic #GoSensGo is on the final year of a 2x $1.1M contract with a full NMC As Bruce mentions in his article, a buyout has the following cap hit breakdown:

24-25: $367k

25-26: $367khttps://t.co/k5DwFVqcqS https://t.co/nvUX4M2lid – CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) June 23, 2024

This would allow the Sens to free up some money on the payroll… And maybe that money could be used to improve the offer to Linus Ullmark.

Where will Mitch Marner play next year?

That would make sense, at least.

There’s been a lot of talk about Mitch Marner since the Leafs’ early playoff exit, because people are wondering whether he’ll be playing in Toronto next season.

Treliving has a choice to make, and if he decides to trade the forward, he’ll be able to get his hands on a quality return.

The Athletic has compiled a list of eight teams to watch for Marner…

Golden Knights

Hurricanes

Predators

The Kraken

Team Salt Lake City

Sabres

The Ducks

The Hawks

They are :All of these clubs have what it takes to dance with the Leafs in a trade.

That said, what GM is willing to pay top dollar for a player who isn’t making the playoffs… and whose attitude is often lacking?

– It’s going to be a bumpy ride next week!

Game 7 here tonight. For all the marbles.

First round of the NHL draft goes in four days in Vegas. Free Agent Frenzy on TSN one week from today pic.twitter.com/Y9rpuJAhiz – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 24, 2024

.@PKSubban1 says Connor McDavid would have “instant immortality” with a Game 7 win tonight “[McDavid] has the shot when it’s all said and done at the end of his career to potentially be at the top of that list.” pic.twitter.com/TKtE5JHDRo – First Take (@FirstTake) June 24, 2024

– All eyes are on the Oilers.

Stanley Cup Final social media posts the past 18 hours Edmonton Oilers: 15

Florida Panthers: 0 – Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 24, 2024

Last part of my feature with Quebec prospect Tomas Lavoie, who will be drafted into the NHL this week on @RDSca. On the menu: psychological support and mental preparation for Combine interviews. https://t.co/7VkX1cvudr – Alexandre Bissonnette (@abissonnette_) June 24, 2024

