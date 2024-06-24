Rumor mill: Linus Ullmark could be traded to Ottawa (very) soon

But the Bruins are looking to trade him because Jeremy Swayman is ready to take over Boston’s number-one role.
The Golden Knights’ name has been linked to Ullmark’s, but we know that the Senators are also keeping an eye on the matter.
Ahead of Game 7, here’s my latest on Trevor Zegras, who’s open to a trade but #FlyTogether have set a very high price. Plus:
– #GoSensGo, Ullmark & more
– CauseChaos losing Pesce?
– Necas & #Preds?
– #LGRW #Blackhawks active
– #AllCaps #GoKingsGo + more https://t.co/R8xfexBa7S
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 24, 2024
The team missed the playoffs (again), even though it looked like it was ready to move on to the next level, and management wants to do everything in its power to make sure that doesn’t happen again next year.
That’s where adding a quality goalkeeper like Ullmark can help, because he’s been at the top of his game for the past two years.
He’s proven he’s capable of taking his club to the playoffs in Boston, and the Sens need a guy like him.
I wonder, though, what the Bruins would like to get in return for his services…
Patrick Kane back in Detroit: a scenario not to be ruled out
The man who played 50 games for the Red Wings in 23-24 will be as free as a bird, and even though he’s 35 years old, he can still produce at the height of his NHL talent.
The question now is what’s next for him, and Wings GM Steve Yzerman offered a few clues.
In fact, Yzerman said he had spoken with Pat Brisson…
And that we shouldn’t rule out the possibility of Kane staying in Detroit.
He is eligible for full autonomy this summer.https://t.co/cvSIQsXm1F
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 24, 2024
I wonder if there’s really any interest on the player’s side because Kane wants the chance to win another Stanley Cup before he hangs up his skates.
And given that the Wings don’t seem ready to go all the way… You have to wonder if he really wants to be part of the Michigan team’s (long-term) solution.
Three Quebecers to watch this summer
Sam Reinhart, Steven Stamkos, Jake Guentzel, Tyler Bertuzzi, Vladimir Tarasenko, Teuvo Teravainen, Viktor Arvidsson, Jake DeBrusk…
We’re talking about three offensive players who have the tools to help any NHL club.
Marchessault (33) and Perron (36) are older than Duclair (28)… But they’re still capable of producing at an interesting pace offensively.
I seem to like the idea of Duclair on a third line in Montreal…
Travis Hamonic bought out in Ottawa?
Travis Hamonic, at 33, isn’t the defenseman he used to be.
It’s simple really: the veteran has had to deal with a number of injuries in recent years, and now he’s just not getting anywhere.
Because in the end, it wouldn’t cost much, as we see in this tweet from CapFriendly:
Travis Hamonic #GoSensGo is on the final year of a 2x $1.1M contract with a full NMC
As Bruce mentions in his article, a buyout has the following cap hit breakdown:
24-25: $367k
25-26: $367khttps://t.co/k5DwFVqcqS https://t.co/nvUX4M2lid
– CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) June 23, 2024
This would allow the Sens to free up some money on the payroll… And maybe that money could be used to improve the offer to Linus Ullmark.
Where will Mitch Marner play next year?
There’s been a lot of talk about Mitch Marner since the Leafs’ early playoff exit, because people are wondering whether he’ll be playing in Toronto next season.
Treliving has a choice to make, and if he decides to trade the forward, he’ll be able to get his hands on a quality return.
The Athletic has compiled a list of eight teams to watch for Marner…
- Golden Knights
- Hurricanes
- Predators
- The Kraken
- Team Salt Lake City
- Sabres
- The Ducks
- The Hawks
That said, what GM is willing to pay top dollar for a player who isn’t making the playoffs… and whose attitude is often lacking?
– It’s going to be a bumpy ride next week!
Game 7 here tonight. For all the marbles.
First round of the NHL draft goes in four days in Vegas. Free Agent Frenzy on TSN one week from today pic.twitter.com/Y9rpuJAhiz
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 24, 2024
– Absolument.
.@PKSubban1 says Connor McDavid would have “instant immortality” with a Game 7 win tonight
“[McDavid] has the shot when it’s all said and done at the end of his career to potentially be at the top of that list.” pic.twitter.com/TKtE5JHDRo
– First Take (@FirstTake) June 24, 2024
– All eyes are on the Oilers.
Stanley Cup Final social media posts the past 18 hours
Edmonton Oilers: 15
Florida Panthers: 0
– Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 24, 2024
– Happy reading.
Last part of my feature with Quebec prospect Tomas Lavoie, who will be drafted into the NHL this week on @RDSca.
On the menu: psychological support and mental preparation for Combine interviews.https://t.co/7VkX1cvudr
– Alexandre Bissonnette (@abissonnette_) June 24, 2024
– It’s been a while.
Thirty-one years ago was the last time the Stanley Cup was won by a team north of the border.
But that drought could end Monday night, writes @PierreVLeBrun.
The 1993 Canadiens – the last Canadian champs – weigh in on the potential of an Oilers winhttps://t.co/mrdfIpHq7p pic.twitter.com/HyAiVDiUj3
– The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 24, 2024